The most and least frequent trade partners for each NBA team

Earlier this week, the Memphis Grizzlies traded Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo, marking the 16th deal between these two franchises in the 29 years since the Grizzlies’ inception. Averaging 0.55 trades per season, this makes them the most frequent trade partners in NBA history.

But which teams are the most and least common trade partners for each NBA franchise? Find out below.

Rajon Rondo – Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: LA Clippers (15 trades in 54 years; 0.28 per season)

Least frequent partner: Orlando (one trade in 35 years; 0.03 per season)

Marcus Smart – Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Memphis (nine trades in 29 years; 0.31 per season)

Least frequent partner: Chicago (one trade in 58 years; 0.02 per season)

James Harden – Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Philadelphia (15 trades in 48 years; 0.31 per season)

Least frequent partner: Miami (one trade in 36 years; 0.03 per season)

Charlotte

Devonte Graham – Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: New Orleans (five trades in 22 years; 0.23 per season)

Least frequent partner: Toronto (no trades in 29 years)

Chicago

Brent Barry and Rashard Lewis – Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Oklahoma City (13 trades in 57 years; 0.23 per season)

Least frequent partner: Boston (one trade in 58 years; 0.02 per season)

Tony Battie – Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Orlando (eight trades in 35 years; 0.23 per season)

Least frequent partner: New Orleans (one trade in 22 years; 0.05 per season)

Jose Manuel Calderon – Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: New York and Houston (nine trades in 44 years; 0.20 per season)

Least frequent partner: San Antonio (two trades in 44 years; 0.05 per season)

Gary Harris – Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Orlando (12 trades in 35 years; 0.34 per season)

Least frequent partner: New Orleans (no trades in 22 years)

Bob Sura – Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Atlanta (18 trades in 75 years; 0.24 per season)

Least frequent partner: Indiana (two trades in 48 years; 0.04 per season)

Jamal Crawford – Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Atlanta (16 trades in 75 years; 0.21 per season)

Least frequent partner: Memphis (one trade in 29 years; 0.03 per season)

Houston

Shane Battier – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Memphis (15 trades in 29 years; 0.52 per season)

Least frequent partner: Golden State (two trades in 57 years; 0.04 per season)

Story continues

Indiana

Troy Murphy – Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Brooklyn (11 trades in 48 years; 0.23 per season)

Least frequent partner: Memphis (no trades in 29 years); Orlando (no trades in 35 years)

LA Clippers

Eric Gordon – Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: New Orleans (seven trades in 22 years; 0.32 per season)

Least frequent partner: San Antonio (no trades in 48 years)

Jordan Clarkson and JaVale McGee – David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Cleveland (10 trades in 54 years; 0.19 per season)

Least frequent partner: Minnesota (one trade in 35 years; 0.03 per season)

Memphis

Dillon Brooks – Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Houston (15 trades in 29 years; 0.52 per season)

Least frequent partner: Indiana (no trades in 29 years)

Miami

Rasual Butler – Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: New Orleans (five trades in 22 years; 0.23 per season)

Least frequent partner: Washington, Utah, San Antonio, New York, Brooklyn, or Milwaukee (one trade in 36 years; 0.03 per season)

Milwaukee

Tobias Harris – Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Orlando (nine trades in 35 years; 0.26 per season)

Least frequent partner: New York (one trade in 56 years; 0.02 per season)

Minnesota

Corey Brewer – Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Houston (10 trades in 35 years; 0.29 per season)

Least frequent partner: Orlando (no trades in 35 years)

New Orleans

Chris Paul – Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: LA Clippers (seven trades in 22 years; 0.32 per season)

Least frequent partner: Denver (no trades in 22 years)

New York

Charles Oakley – Ezra O. Shaw/Allsport

Most frequent partner: Toronto (eight trades in 29 years; 0.28 per season)

Least frequent partner: Milwaukee (one trade in 56 years; 0.02 per season)

Oklahoma City

Reggie Evans – Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Denver (15 trades in 48 years; 0.31 per season)

Least frequent partner: Toronto (one trade in 29 years; 0.03 per season)

Orlando

Aaron Gordon – Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Denver (12 trades in 35 years; 0.34 per season)

Least frequent partner: Indiana or Minnesota (no trades in 35 years)

Philadelphia

Ben Simmons – Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Brooklyn (15 trades in 48 years; 0.31 per season)

Least frequent partner: Boston (three trades in 75 years; 0.04 per season)

Phoenix

Dennis Johnson – Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Boston and Washington (12 trades in 56 years; 0.21 per season)

Least frequent partner: Denver (two trades in 48 years; 0.04 per season)

Robert Pack and Dikembe Mutombo – John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Most frequent partner: Denver (12 trades in 48 years; 0.25 per season)

Least frequent partner: LA Lakers (two trades in 54 years; 0.04 per season)

Most frequent partner: Atlanta (17 trades in 75 years; 0.23 per season)

Least frequent partner: LA Lakers (four trades in 76 years; 0.05 per season)

San Antonio

Most frequent partner: Brooklyn (13 trades in 48 years; 0.27 per season)

Least frequent partner: LA Clippers (no trades in 48 years)

Toronto

OG Anunoby – Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: New York (eight trades in 29 years; 0.28 per season)

Least frequent partner: Charlotte or Washington (no trades in 29 years)

Utah

Devin Harris – Daniel Shirey-USA TODAY Sports

Most frequent partner: Atlanta (10 trades in 50 years; 0.20 per season); Minnesota (seven trades in 35 years; 0.20 per season)

Least frequent partner: Miami (one trade in 36 years; 0.03 per season)

Washington

Antonio Daniels – Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Most frequent partner: New Orleans (five trades in 22 years; 0.23 per season)

Least frequent partner: Toronto (no trades in 29 years)

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype