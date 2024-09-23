The Morning After...the Bears' loss vs. Colts in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-2) were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts (1-2), 21-16, in Week 3, which marked their second consecutive loss of the season.

It was another brutal showing from the offense, which did see some encouraging performances from rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. But the run game remained nonexistent against the league's worst run defense and Williams committed three turnovers that proved to be the difference. The defense allowed a season-high 21 points, but that should've been enough as the Bears offense wasted countless opportunities to score.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago’s loss to Indianapolis, including the failure of the coaching staff, concerns about the team's nonexistent run game and some bright spots with rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 3 loss:

The Morning After...the Bears' loss vs. Colts

Alyssa Barbieri:

For the second consecutive week, the Bears blew a game that they had a chance to win. This was a contest that Chicago should've won. The Colts tried to make sure of it with a number of costly mistakes of their own by second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, who tossed two interceptions and posted a 39.0 passer rating. But this game panned out exactly as I expected it to -- the team with the fewest mistakes got what could be considered an ugly win. I just didn't expect it to be the Bears.

Unfortunately, it was more of the same from this 2024 Bears. The defense was good enough to win, but the offense couldn't do their part. The run game was once again inefficient, this time against the worst run defense in the NFL, the offensive line once again struggled, Caleb Williams threw the ball 52 times and also committed three turnovers.

But the most frustrating aspect of this entire thing was the performance of the coaching staff, who once again played a big role in this loss. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron continues to struggle calling plays, offensive line coach Chris Morgan still doesn't have this offensive line prepared and head coach Matt Eberflus is responsible for all of it. Like clockwork, this third game has generated chatter about the future of Eberflus, who in Year 3 looks exactly as he did in Year 1. It's too early to start calling for Eberflus' job, but it should certainly be a thought in the back of GM Ryan Poles' mind should this continue in Year 3, which is where progress is supposed to be made.

The silver lining? Rookies Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze provided a glimpse of the future with some impressive outings. While Williams committed three turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble on a strip sack -- there was more good than bad as far as progress goes. There are going to be mistakes with a rookie, but he posted 363 passing yards -- the second most by a quarterback in the NFL this season -- and his first two passing touchdowns of the season. Williams looks like he's going to be a great quarterback, with time. Meanwhile, Odunze was the player of the game for Chicago. The ninth overall pick led the team with 112 receiving yards and his first career NFL touchdown, where he showcased his speed and ball tracking skills in his connection with Williams.

This was a winnable game, which makes it frustrating. But this season is starting to reveal itself for what it is: Another season for growth, especially with a rookie quarterback, where the playoffs aren't necessarily in the cards. After all, didn't Poles say the goal was improvement? Still, the Bears have a long way to go to prove that.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Brendan Sugrue:

Let’s be real, the Bears were doomed the moment Seth Irskens brought out the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders for his weekly Team Song Anthem. They never stood a chance.

This was such a winnable game, and I truly mean that because of the numerous mistakes the Colts made, mainly at the quarterback position. Anthony Richardson was off the rails early and often with his erratic passing. The Colts struggled to do much of anything offensively for the first three quarters of the game and only found success when they took the ball out of his hands. This game was served up on a silver platter for the Bears for the first three quarters and they wanted nothing to do with it.

At least Caleb Williams showed progress, though. His numbers were inflated due to the 52 passing attempts, but he showed more poise in the pocket and threw with more accuracy than he did the first two games. It’s also great to see his connection with Rome Odunze finally blossoming. If only the rest of the offense could see that kind of progression.

I’m not fully out on Shane Waldron yet as the offensive coordinator, but it’s clear there is a divide between him and the players that is forming. His speed option on fourth and goal after running it up the gut three straight times was horrible and might have cost them the game. That play alone could be the difference between a win and a loss right now. He also needs to give Roschon Johnson more run as a lead back after what he showed. The D’Andre Swift experience hasn’t worked one bit up to this point.

I truly believe the Bears are taking small steps towards finding their formula for success. That’s not enough, though, especially against opponents like the Colts. And with the Rams and Panthers both winning this week, suddenly this soft stretch in the schedule doesn’t look so easy, does it? The best-case scenario is the Bears continue to check off problem areas while Williams keeps improving and the defense continues their strong play. That could lead to some wins, but it feels like they’re building the plane while flying.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) tackles Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Lucas Hunt:

One overlooked aspect of the NFL is how franchises are so entrenched in their roots that they eventually fall back to the same habits they’ve fermented for decades, for better or worse. Chicago’s fated carousel has spun back to square one, and we’re left with an elite defense that is asked to routinely win games by itself because the offense seems to be fundamentally broken and is frustratingly inefficient. The ugliest side of Bears football presented itself in their 21-16 loss to the Colts this Sunday: awkward playcalling paired with mind-boggling personnel that poorly execute said playcalls, a below average offensive line, and a rookie quarterback who’s burdened with being the offense’s only source of production just three games into his NFL career.

The most infuriating aspect of the loss was how attainable a win should’ve been. The Colts kicked up countless opportunities for the Bears to take advantage of, all of which simply passed them by. The offense took the gifts the defense gave them, namely two interceptions, and threw them straight into the trash. They scored three points off turnovers, which is the definition of leaving points on the field. The offense’s inability to sustain drives and consistently score exhausted the defense, who saw prolonged playing time because of offensive miscues, causing them to lose focus, resulting in the unit getting gashed by the run as the game went on.

All phases of the game feed off of each other – it’s a symbiotic relationship. If the offense is successful, the defense will be energized to give the ball back to them. If the opposite happens, the defense gets discouraged and makes mistakes. The offense just has to take advantage of scoring situations and put the ball in the endzone.

As for me, I have not written off the offense or the Bears as a whole, not by a longshot. The problem isn’t the level of talent; it’s utilizing that talent, and finding the right plays to use it to its fullest extent. The defense will still fire at all cylinders, and I believe major strides on offense are coming. Williams and the pass game showed some life, throwing for a couple scores. I don’t believe Waldron has already overstayed his welcome in Chicago and he’s out the door. I’d wager he’s working through which plays are effective and which are not, and we’ll see a more curated scheme in the weeks to come.

Being 1-2 is never a good feeling, and the city’s dismay is justified. Just remember that the season doesn’t end for 15 more weeks, and a lot can happen over that span. The Bears have an opportunity to make some strides in an upcoming two-game home stretch into the bye week.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Matt Eberflus reacts during the second half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Vincent Parise:

The Bears came into the year with big expectations. Bad coaching and an unimpressive offense were a detriment once again which basically tells the story of their franchise history.

The defense played well and allowed them a chance to win but they didn’t take advantage of it once again. If there was a bright spot to think of from the offense, it was rookie WR Rome Odunze who helped Caleb Williams have a much better game.

There is still work to be done before this team is serious. It is going to take a while to click but they just need to keep grinding. Until it does click for the offense regularly, it is going to be a struggle to win but development is the most important thing.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Mike Pendleton:

It is very hard to try and remain optimistic, but something’s gotta give with the 2024 Chicago Bears. After two games of inexcusable offense top to bottom, the passing game got going because 1) they needed to and 2) there’s no running game. There are going to be calls and criticism about Shane Waldron and the offensive play calling. While it is only three games, it’s been a very horrible showing through three games.

Even despite the poor play calling, the ultimate factor was the turnovers. Three of them, two interceptions, and a fumble. One of the interceptions by Jaylon Jones was just a fantastic play, the other two turnovers can’t happen. Caleb Williams vowed to cut down the mistakes but he increased them in Week 3. Mistake free football wins games, but Williams was pressed into making plays, and the mistakes came from that. They need to get cleaned up.

The easiest narrative is that the 2024 Bears have no offensive identity. Unfortunately, that narrative is the correct one. It’s also hard to feel a sense of urgency from this coaching staff, but with two potentially winnable games at home upcoming, there’s no time to wait. Change on the field is needed before change on the sidelines becomes inevitable.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: The Morning After...the Bears' loss vs. Colts in Week 3