Morehead State hosts conference rival Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-11, 4-6 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (13-8, 8-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kenny White Jr. and Morehead State host Stephen Olowoniyi and Southern Indiana in OVC action Tuesday.

The Eagles have gone 8-0 at home. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.8 rebounds. White leads the Eagles with 6.5 boards.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Morehead State's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana scores 5.7 more points per game (73.8) than Morehead State gives up to opponents (68.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Jerone Morton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damoni Harrison is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Olowoniyi is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press