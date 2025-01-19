“It’s more of the same”: Ruben Amorim laments familiar mistake that “killed” Man United in loss vs. Brighton

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has lamented his side’s inability to recover from setbacks, following the 3-1 loss at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Yankuba Minteh fired the visitors ahead early on, but a Bruno Fernandes penalty midway through the opening 45 minutes brought United level.

However, an eventful second half saw Kaoru Mitoma tap home at the back post before a huge mistake from goalkeeper Andre Onana gifted Georginio Rutter a goal that would eventually secure all three points for them.

After the final whistle, a visibly disappointed Amorim spoke to MUTV and gave his verdict on United’s performance and the result.

He told club media, “It’s more of the same. We suffer goals early in the game and everything is twice as hard to manage.”

“We try to have possession, to control the ball but then the players feel that anxious. They’re always controlling the passes, not putting the ball between the lines, really nervous in every touch they do.”

“We managed to score and create some momentum but after half-time, they got the second goal and the third goal…killed the game and more or less more what happened the last games we’ve had at home.

“This is not acceptable. No matter the amount of training that you have, you have to acknowledge that we’re Manchester United and losing so many games at home is not acceptable.”

Amorim added, “We need to win games, no matter what we need to win games and then pass to that phase.”

“The truth is that we’re putting one idea and then we’re losing games. So, everything is really hard because if you don’t win games you cannot believe in the way we play…it’s harder and so we have to continue to do what we are doing but we need to win games to sell the idea to the players.”

On whether it’s helpful to have another game coming up so soon, Amorim replied, “I think we need training to fix things but it’s another opportunity to win games and in this moment, that’s the most important thing.”

United are now 13th in the Premier League standings, one point below Crustal Palace who are a place above them.

Up next for the Red Devils is a Europa League clash against Rangers on Thursday before going away to Fulham next Sunday.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

