More injury woes: Real Madrid forward suffers severe ankle sprain on US tour

Just as reports emerged about Cesar Palacios suffering an ACL injury, Real Madrid have been rocked by yet another injury to a young player.

Indeed, according to Mario Cortegana, young forward Alvaro Rodriguez has sustained a severe ankle sprain and will now return to Madrid along with Palacios.

Rodriguez, 20, was called up to the US tour even though he did not get a look-in into the first team in the season gone by.

The young Uruguayan got his chance in the friendly against AC Milan when he came on to replace the injured Palacios seven minutes into the second half.

Tour over for Rodriguez. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The striker played for our 30 minutes before being taken off in the 89th minute for Jeremy de Leon.

Having undergone tests today, it has been confirmed that Rodriguez has a severe sprain in his ankle and as such will no longer play a part in the pre-season tour of the US.

Rodriguez will fly back to Spain along with Palacios tomorrow and will undergo further tests to get a better assessment of his injury and decide his treatment.

Rodriguez had been linked with an exit this summer and intended to make use of the US tour to get better offers for himself. How his injury impacts the matter of his future remains to be seen.