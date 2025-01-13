Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin named PWHL's first star of the week

TORONTO — Montréal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin has been named the Professional Women's Hockey League's first star of the week.

Poulin had two goals, including the game-winner, as the Victoire beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-2 before a sold-out crowd of 19,038 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Wednesday as part of the league's Takeover Tour of games hosted at neutral site venues.

She added an assist as Montreal fell 4-2 to Minnesota at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday in front of 14,018 fans -- the largest crowd ever for a professional women’s hockey game in the United States.

Poulin, the captain of both Montreal and Canada's national team, leads the Victoire with six points (four goals, two assists) in nine games this season.

New York goaltender Corinne Schroeder was named second star after picking up her second straight shutout in the Sirens' 1-0 overtime win over Toronto on Sunday.

Boston defender Sidney Morin was named third star after she scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, in the Fleet's 2-1 win at Ottawa on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press