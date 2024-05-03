Montreal Alouettes sign former NFL receiver Preston Williams

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed former NFL receiver Preston Williams on Friday.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Williams, 27, played 25 NFL games from 2019 to 2022 with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, totalling 787 yards on 56 receptions.

The Lovejoy, Ga., native caught 428 yards in eight games as a rookie in 2019 before tearing his ACL in Week 9.

In 2024, he played for the DC Defenders in the United Football League.

Before the NFL, Williams compiled 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns on 96 receptions in 12 games with the Colorado State University Rams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press