Montreal Alouettes sign Canadian offensive lineman Lawrence to extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian centre Justin Lawrence to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Lawrence is now under contract with the CFL club through the 2026 season.

The six-foot-two, 310-pound Lawrence made 18 regular-season starts and played in the East final last year with Montreal. Lawrence, of Edmonton, joined the Alouettes in 2023 as a free agent and helped the franchise win the Grey Cup.

Lawrence began his CFL career in 2018 with Calgary before spending the 2022 season with Toronto.

He won Grey Cups with both clubs, capturing the title with the Stampeders in 2018 and the Argonauts in 2022.

Montreal also signed defensive lineman Jerron Cage and defensive back Darion McKenzie, both Americans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press