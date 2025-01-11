Montgomery's 15, Deen's game-winner lead Bradley past UIC, 61-60

CHICAGO (AP) — Zek Montgomery led Bradley with 15 points and Duke Deen scored the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds remaining as the Braves knocked off UIC 61-60 on Saturday.

Montgomery shot 5 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Braves (14-3, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Deen scored 14 points and added three steals. Corey Thomas shot 2 of 2 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Mason led the way for the Flames (11-6, 3-3) with 15 points and two steals. Ahmad Henderson II added 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals for UIC. Sasa Ciani also recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bradley hosts Indiana State and UICsquares off against Murray State at home.

