Monte Carlo rally organizers demand better behavior from fans using flares and pyrotechnics

MONACO (AP) — Monte Carlo rally organizers called for better behavior from fans watching the race on Friday after flares were lit and pyrotechnics were used during Thursday night's racing.

The Automobile Club de Monaco posted a video of one fan waiting for a car to turn a sharp Alpine corner before sprinting behind it with a lit flare. Three other fans did the same, running behind another car while filming on their phones.

“It is this type of behavior which led to the cancelation of the third special (stage),” the ACM posted on X. “Respect the security measures for the smooth running of the event.”

The third special stage had to be called off for security reasons after several cars had started it because of too many fans approaching cars and smoke from flares hampering visibility.

Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier called for a ban on flares and pyrotechnics.

“I am not a fan at all. Fans have the impression that they're being cool, but honestly stop guys because it's hyper dangerous," he said on French website Rally Sport. "We're always in the fog and we can't see anything. I hope that sooner or later we can ban that because honestly it's not a good idea.”

The rally continued in daylight hours on Friday.

