Montana De La Rosa, Andrea Lee booked for UFC rematch in Louisville

Five years after their first fight, Montana De La Rosa and Andrea Lee will meet inside the UFC cage again.

At a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for June 8, De La Rosa (12-9-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC) and Lee (13-9 MMA, 5-7 UFC) will fight in a three-round flyweight bout at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., the promotion announced Wednesday.

De La Rosa and Lee fought in October 2019 in Greenville, S.C. Lee defeated De La Rosa by unanimous decision. Since then, De La Rosa has gone 2-4-1 while Lee has gone 2-7.

Both in need of a win, De La Rosa enters on a three-fight skid. Lee enters on a four-fight skid.

With the addition, the June 8 lineup includes:

Jesse Butler vs. Brad Katona

Ludovit Klein vs. Thiago Moises

Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese

Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar

Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann

Carlos Prates vs. Charlie Radtke

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie