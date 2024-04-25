Montana De La Rosa, Andrea Lee booked for UFC rematch in Louisville
Five years after their first fight, Montana De La Rosa and Andrea Lee will meet inside the UFC cage again.
At a UFC Fight Night event scheduled for June 8, De La Rosa (12-9-1 MMA, 5-5-1 UFC) and Lee (13-9 MMA, 5-7 UFC) will fight in a three-round flyweight bout at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., the promotion announced Wednesday.
De La Rosa and Lee fought in October 2019 in Greenville, S.C. Lee defeated De La Rosa by unanimous decision. Since then, De La Rosa has gone 2-4-1 while Lee has gone 2-7.
Both in need of a win, De La Rosa enters on a three-fight skid. Lee enters on a four-fight skid.
With the addition, the June 8 lineup includes:
Jesse Butler vs. Brad Katona
Ludovit Klein vs. Thiago Moises
Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura
Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese
Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar
Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann
Carlos Prates vs. Charlie Radtke
Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee