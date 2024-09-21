Monroe stops Porter Ridge in Sweet 16 battle; Mooresville, Hopewell, Sun Valley win

Monroe High is a 2A school, but the Redhawks took down an unbeaten 4A Porter Ridge team with a strong second quarter Friday night.

The Redhawks outscored Porter Ridge 28-14 in a high-scoring second quarter and went onto win, 41-24.

Monroe improved to 4-0 on the season and has outscored opponents 198-31. The Redhawks face Union County rival Forest Hills on the road next Friday.

Porter Ridge, coming off a 41-7 win over West Cabarrus, will host rival Marvin Ridge next week.

No. 2 Rock Hill Northwestern 67, Nation Ford 13: The Trojans scored 57 points in the first half and outgained Nation Ford 608-187. Nation Ford was playing its first game since head coach Michael Allen stepped down on Monday. Former Myers Park coach Jason McManus is serving as interim coach for the remainder of the season. On Friday, Northwestern (5-0) QB Finley Polk was 18 of 20 passing for 335 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 14 Mooresville 55, Cox Mill 0: Mooreville scored 42 points in the first half of an easy run. Quarterback Brody Norman was 12 of 20 for 210 yards and three total touchdowns. He threw for two and ran for one. Eric Heal also scored twice for Mooresville (3-1), which has two two straight. The Blue Devils are averaging nearly 54 points per game.

Sun Valley 42, Alexander Central 10: Sun Valley jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and cruised to an easy win on the road Friday. The Spartans held Alexander Central to 32 yards passing. Sun Valley’s Zach Cullen ran six times for 93 yards and two touchdowns and he caught four passes for 53 yards and another score. On defense, Cole Eversole had seven tackles and Jaylen Flowe and Cayden Brown each had a sack.