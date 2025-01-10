Monmouth hosts Charleston (SC) following Brzovic's 23-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-3, 3-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-13, 1-2 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Monmouth after Ante Brzovic scored 23 points in Charleston (SC)'s 67-61 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 at home. Monmouth is 0-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 3-0 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 16.3 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.1.

Monmouth averages 66.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Cougars face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 21.4 points.

Brzovic is shooting 53.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press