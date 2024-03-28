‘The Monkey’: Stephen King Adaptation With Theo James Also Stars Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Rohan Campbell & Sarah Levy; Filming Wraps

EXCLUSIVE: Horror movie The Monkey, the adaptation of the Stephen King short story, wrapped shoot a week ago and we can reveal that lead cast joining Theo James (The White Lotus) includes Tatiana Maslany (She–Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (The Lord Of The Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

As we previously reported, the team behind the movie includes genre supremo James Wan, creator of the The Conjuring Universe and co-creator of the Saw and Insidious franchises.

In The Monkey, when twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths starts occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them.

Theo James plays the twins in later years. Convery plays the younger twins.

Wan is producing with Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear (M3GAN), and C2 Motion Picture Group’s Jason Cloth (Joker) and Dave Caplan (Babylon). C2 financed the supernatural story which has been adapted for the screen by genre specialist Osgood Perkins (Longlegs) who is also directing.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Insidious) produces for Range and Chris Ferguson (Child’s Play) is producing for Odd Fellows. Exec producers are Range’s Fred Berger (La La Land), Stars Collective’s Peter Luo and Nancy Xu, and John Friedberg (Greenland) for Black Bear International.

Black Bear launched sales on the movie last Cannes where we hear it sold well.

Perkins’ Nicolas Cage starrer Longlegs is released this summer by Neon and has been generating buzz online after dropping a striking first trailer.

