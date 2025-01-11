Moni's 15 lead North Dakota State past Denver 69-50

DENVER (AP) — Jacksen Moni's 15 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 69-50 on Saturday.

Moni shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bison (13-6, 2-2 Summit League). Noah Feddersen scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Tajavis Miller had 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Pioneers (6-13, 0-4) were led by Nicholas Shogbonyo, who recorded 16 points. Josh Pickett added 10 points for Denver. Josh Lee finished with eight points and two steals. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Pioneers.

North Dakota State plays Thursday against UMKC at home, and Denver hosts Omaha on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

