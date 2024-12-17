Monday Night Football scores, live updates: Vikings host Bears, Raiders host Falcons in doubleheader

The Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot, and the Falcons are trying to hang on in the NFC South

The last Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season is here.

Four teams will officially wrap up Week 15 of the regular season on Monday. First up, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle that could be significant for the Vikings in the playoff race.

The Vikings officially clinched a postseason berth on Sunday, though they trail the Detroit Lions in the division. The Lions are dealing with numerous injuries that seem to keep coming, however, which could open the door for the Vikings to jump up and host a game in the first round if they can win out and overtake them. The Bears, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

In the second game, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs, too, and they're in a battle with the New York Giants for the No. 1 overall draft pick. If they lose on Monday night, they'll regain that spot. Meanwhile, the Falcons are trying to snap a four-game losing skid. They’ve dropped to 6-7 and have fallen behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South race. A win on Monday would go a long way in their attempt at making it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season, though they'll need a much better Kirk Cousins in order to do so. The veteran has thrown eight interceptions over their losing skid, including six in the last two weeks.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis

TV: ABC

BetMGM lines: Minnesota -7, O/U 43.5

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas

TV: ESPN

BetMGM lines: Atlanta -6, O/U 44.5