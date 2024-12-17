Advertisement
Live

Monday Night Football scores, live updates: Vikings host Bears, Raiders host Falcons in doubleheader

The Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot, and the Falcons are trying to hang on in the NFC South

ryan young
Staff writer

The last Monday Night Football doubleheader of the season is here.

Four teams will officially wrap up Week 15 of the regular season on Monday. First up, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle that could be significant for the Vikings in the playoff race.

The Vikings officially clinched a postseason berth on Sunday, though they trail the Detroit Lions in the division. The Lions are dealing with numerous injuries that seem to keep coming, however, which could open the door for the Vikings to jump up and host a game in the first round if they can win out and overtake them. The Bears, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

In the second game, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs, too, and they're in a battle with the New York Giants for the No. 1 overall draft pick. If they lose on Monday night, they'll regain that spot. Meanwhile, the Falcons are trying to snap a four-game losing skid. They’ve dropped to 6-7 and have fallen behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South race. A win on Monday would go a long way in their attempt at making it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season, though they'll need a much better Kirk Cousins in order to do so. The veteran has thrown eight interceptions over their losing skid, including six in the last two weeks.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis

TV: ABC

BetMGM lines: Minnesota -7, O/U 43.5

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas

TV: ESPN

BetMGM lines: Atlanta -6, O/U 44.5

Live6 updates
  • Ian Casselberry

    Bears-Vikings: Minnesota won 1st meeting in Week 12

    Tonight's matchup is the second of the season between NFC North rivals. The Vikings won their first clash in Week 12, 30–27, in overtime.

    Minnesota had a 27–13 lead with 1:53 remaining in regulation. But Deandre Carter's 55-yard kickoff return led the Bears to a touchdown (and 2-point conversion) with 22 seconds left. Chicago recovered an onside kick and Cairo Santos kicked the game-tying field goal as time expired.

    The Bears won the coin toss in overtime but went 3-and-out on their first possession. The Vikings took over and drove 10 plays for the game-winning field goal from Parker Romo.

    Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and 2 TDs for Chicago, while Sam Darnold passed for 330 yards and 2 scores.

  • Jason Owens

    Desmond Ridder will be the third starting quarterback for the Raiders this season following injuries to Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. He's completed 28 of 44 passes for 239 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in four games of relief work.

  • Jason Owens

    Falcons inactives are in

    There are no surprises of note among the Falcons inactives:

  • Jason Owens

    Aidan O'Connell inactive for Raiders; Desmond Ridder will start at QB vs. Falcons

    Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell is officially inactive and listed as the emergency third quarterback against the Falcons, meaning that Desmond Ridder will get the start. O'Connell suffered a bone bruise in his left knee last week and was considered questionable leading up to Monday's game.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bears-Vikings inactives

  • Ryan Young

    Vikings-Bears Inactives