Monday Night Football: How to watch the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL game tonight
The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived. Monday Night Football kicks off tonight with the New York Jets vs. the San Francisco 49ers. This first MNF game of the season marks Aaron Rodgers QB comeback after suffering an injury during the Jets season opener last year, rendering him sidelined all season. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to come back strong after their 2024 Super Bowl loss. Are you ready to tune in? Here's what you need to know about the Jets vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game, plus the rest of the Week 1 NFL schedule.
How to watch the New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers game:
NFL+
Stream NFL Network, NFL RedZone and live local and primetime regular season games on mobile
Date: Monday, Sept. 9, 2024
Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT
Game: New York Jets vs. San Francisco 49ers
Location: Levi's Stadium
TV channel: ABC, ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, NFL+
What channel is the Jets at 49ers game on?
The Jets visit the 49ers tonight, Sept. 9 for their Monday Night Football season opener, airing on ABC and ESPN. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend to help you watch live:
How to watch Monday Night Football: Jets vs. 49ers:
Select NFL games stream on ESPN+ during the 2024-25 NFL season, including this Monday's game. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch football, this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. And right now, you can also get $30 off your first month of any Fubo tier after the free trial ends!
A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, and live audio for every game of the season across supported devices. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL Network and NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial.
2024 NFL season Week 1 schedule:
All times Eastern
Monday, Sept. 9
New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN, ABC)
2024 NFL season Week 2 schedule:
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: 8:15 PM ET (Prime Video)
Sunday, September 15, 2024
New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders: 1:00 PM ET (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 PM ET (CBS)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 PM ET (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 PM ET (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 PM ET (CBS)
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: 8:20 PM ET (NBC)
Monday, September 16, 2024
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)
Every way to watch NFL games this season:
To recap, here are all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2024.
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC and CBS
Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, NFL Network
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket
Peacock
Stream NFL games on NBC plus Peacock exclusive games
Paramount+ Premium
Stream NFL games on CBS
DirecTV Choice
Watch NFL Network, Fox, CBS and NBC
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch ESPN, Fox AND NBC