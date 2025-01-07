Is there a Monday Night Football game tonight? NFL Week 18 schedule

If you were ready for some football and a Monday night party all-in-one, we have some bad news.

The NFL is taking the night off for the first time in a long time. The regular season has ended, the bracket is set and the playoff picture has been determined. Plans are being made and hopes for some organizations are at an all-time high. The playoffs are upon us, and 18 teams are now on vacation.

We'll begin the week with 14 teams and that will be trimmed to eight by next Monday night. That's right, we won't have to live without "MNF" for long, even if this is a taste of things to come as the NFL's season nears its conclusion.

Here's what to know about "Monday Night Football" and the Week 18 slate:

Is there a Monday Night Football game tonight?

There is not a "Monday Night Football" game in Week 18.

The NFL's final regular season slate was played across Saturday and Sunday. With the league now trimmed down to 14 teams, Super Wild Card Weekend begins this Saturday, Jan. 11.

"Monday Night Football" will return for one last time this season, closing out the opening round of the playoffs on Monday, Jan. 13.

Monday Night Football schedule, recap

NFL Week 18 schedule and results

Saturday, Jan. 4

Sunday, Jan. 5

NFL wild card schedule

Saturday, Jan. 11

Sunday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 13

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

All the players and the plays: Sign up for USA TODAY's 4th and Monday newsletter for NFL news.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monday Night Football tonight: Is there an NFL game Monday?