‘Monday Night Football’ fans frustrated by ESPN audio issue in Chiefs-Saints game

With the Chiefs playing on “Monday Night Football” and the Royals in Game 2 of the American League Division Series, Fans in Kansas City had a choice to make.

Many chose to watch both games while keeping the audio tuned to just one of the broadcasts. Unfortunately for those who chose the Chiefs, there was an issue with the audio during the broadcast.

The problem was believed to only affect those watching on the KMBC (Ch. 9) feed in Kansas City. It wasn’t being heard by those watching the national broadcast or for those viewers who were tuned to the New Orleans affiliate.

Fans who were stuck with the audio problem in Kansas City were none too happy and they let it be known on social media.

This is a sample of what was being said on X (well, those who weren’t cursing, that is).

Fix your audio.....echo, echo, echo! — Maspike (@spiking93937) October 8, 2024

#NOvsKC @ESPN fix the audio!! Feedback or something is going on!! — Ed Steam Punk (@ed_steam_punk) October 8, 2024

@espn Any chance you can message the MNF crew and get them to fix the broadcast audio echo thing they’ve got going on? — The Dayton Ward who used to be blue-checked (@daytonward) October 8, 2024