Monaco teenagers star in win at Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Eliesse Ben Seghir scored twice and fellow teenager George Ilenikhena added the other goal as Monaco rallied to win at Strasbourg 3-1 in the French league on Saturday.

Monaco's goals came late in the second half as its speed and technique on the counterattack proved too much for Strasbourg, which took the lead in the first half.

The win moved second-placed Monaco three points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, which played at Angers later Saturday.

The match at Strasbourg's Stade de la Meinau featured the unusual sight of referee Bastien Dechepy signalling to be taken off, like an injured player does. Dechepy pointed to his right thigh in the 57th minute and was replaced by fourth official Benjamin Lepaysant, who awarded Monaco a penalty in the 79th following a video review.

Ben Seghir coolly tucked it away and the 19-year-old Morocco midfielder then finished off a lightning-quick break in the 89th.

Two minutes later, the 18-year-old Ilenikhena netted the third with a neat finish.

Strasbourg struck in the 29th when poor defending allowed Guéla Doué space to score inside the left post past goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki.

Also on Saturday, Lens faced Nantes.

On Friday, Marseille was jeered by its home fans when it lost to Auxerre 3-1. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press