Monaco and Sturm Graz close to agreement for Mika Biereth

According to a report from the journalist Sacha Tavolieri, AS Monaco are close to reaching an agreement with SK Sturm Graz for Mika Biereth (21). The London-born player who represents Denmark in the underage brackets has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side.

Tavolieri writes that while Sturm Graz had asked for around €20 million for Biereth (who joined the club from Arsenal ahead of this season for around €5 million), Monaco have submitted an offer above €15 million with bonuses included and a percentage of his resale value which is not too far from what the Austrian side would accept. Negotiations are now based on the balance between the transfer fee and the bonuses.

Monaco were forced to dip into the transfer market this winter due to the injury to the US international Folarin Balogun. The former Arsenal forward underwent surgery to his shoulder in December and will be unavailable as he recovers.

GFFN | Nick Hartland