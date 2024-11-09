Monaco predicted XI vs Strasbourg: Takumi Minamino to replace the injured Aleksandr Golovin

After a victory against Bologna in the Champions League, Monaco will be hoping to regain momentum at the top of Ligue following two consecutive defeats against Nice and Angers in the French top flight, which saw them lose ground to PSG in the battle for 1st place.

L’Équipe reports that Adi Hütter is set to make two changes to his side that defeated the Serie A side 1-0 in UEFA’s premier competition. One of these changes is set to come at left-back with Christian Mawissa dropping to the bench in favour of Caio Henrique.

The second change set to be made by the Les Monégasques boss is a forced change. Aleksandr Golovin is forced out of the match due to injury. As a result, former Liverpool attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino is set to replace the Russian.

Monaco likely XI vs Strasbourg:

Radosław Majecki – Vanderson, Wilfried Singo, Thilo Kherer, Caio Henrique – Lamine Camara, Soungoutou Magassa – Maghnes Akliouche, Takumi Minamino, Eliesse Ben Seghir – Breel Embolo.

GFFN | Liam Wraith