Monaco’s George Ilenikhena set for period on the sidelines

AS Monaco’s decision to dip into the transfer market in order to sign a striker already looks to have been vindicated. The recruitment of Mika Biereth (21), who netted on his debut in the Coupe de France elimination at the hands of Stade de Reims in midweek, was a response to an injury suffered by Folarin Balogun.

The former Arsenal forward dislocated his shoulder in October and despite returning at the end of November, suffered a relapse. He therefore underwent surgery in December and is targeting a return in March. However, another Monaco striker has now suffered an injury.

As confirmed by Adi Hütter, George Ilenikhena (18), who joined Les Monégasques from Royal Antwerp in the summer, is set to miss around three to four weeks having suffered an adductor injury.

Ilenikhena has scored three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions since joining the club, however, he will play no part this month and will instead look to be match fit come mid-February.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle