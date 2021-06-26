Molly-Mae Hague just shared the cutest throwback pic

Photo credit: Instagram/Molly Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague charmed the nation during and after her stint in series five of Love Island: from winning over boxer Tommy Fury, to creating a hugely successful career in the fashion industry. And, judging from this cheeky childhood pic, it's clear she's always had style.

Molly-Mae shared the cute photo to her Instagram Story, with the caption, "waver kit in 2002? ok girl." In the pic, which shows Molly-Mae as a child, rocking crimped hair, clutching a cup (of what I hope is a slushy) and just generally living her best life.

Since her and Tommy were announced as runners-up in Love Island 2019, Molly-Mae has been making waves, quite literally, with her ever-changing hairstyles. From her sleek shoulder-length bob, to her most recent tousled 'lion hair' look, it's fair to say that our June cover star has been serving some serious hair inspo over the past few months.

Here's the cute throwback pic, which she shared from 2002 when crimpers were clearly *all* the range.

Photo credit: @mollymae - Instagram

We don't mean to alarm anyone, but does this mean crimpers are officially back? We're *so* here for it.

