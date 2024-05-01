Moises Caicedo hails Chelsea 'machine' facing uncertain future ahead of transfer window

Moises Caicedo has hailed Chelsea “machine” Conor Gallagher.

It has been a difficult first season for the Ecuador international following a British record £115m move to the club from Brighton last summer.

Caicedo has struggled to replicate the kind of form that made him one of the most in-demand talents in the Premier League last season, with both Arsenal and Liverpool previously having made attempts to sign him.

Enzo Fernandez, who also arrived at Stamford Bridge for over £100m, has struggled too as the Blues wait to see the best of their £200m+ investment into their midfield.

Gallagher, meanwhile, has established himself as one of Mauricio Pochettino’s key players this season.

No one in Chelsea’s squad this season have made more than his 45 appearances, while only Axel Disasi has been handed more minutes.

“He’s like a machine, you know,” said Caicedo of his teammate.

Gallagher is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea (Getty Images)

“I like to play with Conor and Enzo. With Conor, it’s because of the different characteristics. Enzo is more like an offensive player and Conor is more defensive.

“He helps me a lot when we need to recover the ball back. It’s amazing to play with both.”

Still, despite Gallagher having also captained the side during the continued absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, the midfielder’s long-term future is unclear.

The potential sales of academy players such as Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja would represent ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet as the club look to raise money through player sales in an effort to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.