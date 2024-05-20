Mohamed Salah issues new message to Liverpool fans ahead of next season

The Reds ended the Jurgen Klopp era on Sunday with a victory over Wolves, a day before Arne Slot was confirmed as their new manager.

Klopp shared an emotional goodbye to supporters at Anfield after calling an end to his trophy-laden nine-year tenure on Merseyside.

Salah’s future at the club has also been called into question of late.

Standard Sport understands clubs in the centrally-run Saudi Pro League are interested in a move for the forward, though Salah could wait until the summer of 2025 before leaving for the Middle East.

The Jurgen Klopp era ended at Liverpool on Sunday (Getty Images)

By that point, the 31-year-old will be out of contract at Liverpool unless he extends his deal over the course of next season.

Salah was involved in what looked like an argument with Klopp during the final days of his tenure when the two appeared to clash on the touchline during last month’s draw at West Ham.

Klopp quickly moved to squash the matter after Salah had suggested there would be “fire” had he explained what happened in the immediate wake of the argument.

Just hours after confirmation of Slot’s arrival, Salah posted on Instagram.

“We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season” it read.

“Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”