Modern pentathlon at 2024 Paris Olympics: How it works, the US athlete to watch, more

Here's what you need to know about modern pentathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When did modern pentathlon become an Olympic sport?

The modern pentathlon made its Olympic debut on the men’s side in 1912. A women's competition was added to the Olympics at the 2000 Sydney Games.

How does Olympic modern pentathlon work?

The modern pentathlon includes these events: Horse riding, fencing, swimming, running and shooting.

The riding focuses on show jumping, but the athletes don’t know what horse they are riding until 20 minutes before they hit the course.

Fencing includes two rounds, the first round being a one-minute bout or until someone gets the first hit, and the bonus round lasting 45 seconds.

Swimming is a 200-meter freestyle competition.

Running and shooting are combined. Athletes must hit five targets from 10 meters out, going back and forth between shooting and running.

Points earned in riding, fencing and swimming determine a starting order for the running and shooting event. Whoever crosses the finish line of that final event first wins.

American modern pentathlon athlete Jessica Davis poses for a portrait during the Team USA media summit ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, at an event in New York, U.S., April 16, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Palace of Versailles is hosting the semifinals and finals for modern pentathlon. The events will be completed in 90 minutes, rather than over several days: 35 minutes of equestrian/showjumping, a 5-minute break, 20 minutes of fencing, a 10-minute break, 15 minutes of swimming, a 15-minute break and 20 minutes for running and shooting.

The Paris Games will be the last to include equestrian as an event in the modern pentathlon with an obstacle course likely to take its place to help reduce costs and lower the access barrier to the sport.

Who are the top Team USA athletes in modern pentathlon?

A lifelong equestrian who competed in pole vault in high school and college, Jess Davis, 32, qualified for her first Olympics by placing fourth at the Pan American Games. After college, Davis was inspired by her father to pick up the triathlon, which paved the way for her to move into the modern pentathlon.

Davis is aiming to be the first American to medal in the modern pentathlon since Emily deRiel earned silver the Sydney Games in 2000.

What's the international landscape in Olympic modern pentathlon?

Two British athletes took home gold in Tokyo: Joe Choong on the men’s side and Kate French on the women’s side. This century, Russia has earned four of the six Olympic golds in the sport on the men’s side. Meanwhile, Great Britain has won two of the six golds in that span with Hungary, Germany, Lithuania and Australia each winning one gold since 2000.

