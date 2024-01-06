Mock trade sees DeMar DeRozan shipped to West challenger for 3 players

As the NBA trade deadline inches closer and closer, the Chicago Bulls are going to be a team to watch. They got off to a rough start this season but have since turned things around, as they are now sitting in the mix for the Play-In Tournament. However, they still don’t have enough to compete with the top talent in the East.

In turn, they should still be looking to sell assets at this year’s deadline, especially with how well Coby White and Patrick Williams have looked. They seem ready to spearhead a new-look Bulls rebuild or, at the very least, a new-look Bulls squad with an infusion of youth.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently concocted a trade idea that would see the Bulls accomplish part of their rebuild, sending DeMar DeRozan to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mock trade: DeMar DeRozan to Grizzlies

Here’s the full outline of Buckley’s mock trade:

Bulls receive: Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams, 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected), 2026 first-round pick (top-three protected)

Grizzlies receive: DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond

Why Buckley thinks Bulls should make this trade

Buckley believes this deal would help the Bulls focus on the future of their franchise rather than the present.

“This would be a future-focused trade package headed to the Windy City, which is arguably what Chicago should be aiming to acquire,” Buckley wrote. “It’s all about the draft picks here, though there would certainly be hope of helping Williams unlock his potential. Kennard may have trade value in a future deal, and Clarke could as well once he works his way back from last season’s Achilles tear.”

Why Buckley thinks Grizzlies should make this trade

Meanwhile, he believes a guy like DeRozan could help the Grizzlies push back up the standings and make a run at the postseason. In addition, Drummond’s interior presence would give the center-barren Grizzlies a boost.

“The Grizzlies are already approaching throw-caution-to-the-wind time, as Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension forced them to dig out of a deep hole,” Buckley wrote. “If they can see the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, though, they could still try going for it. DeRozan could immediately jolt their league-worst offense, while Drummond’s arrival could be hugely helpful for their injury-riddled frontcourt.”

Should the Bulls make this trade?

If this type of deal comes across the table for the Bulls, they should absolutely consider it.

DeRozan is in the final year of his contract, and barring an extension (which doesn’t seem to fit the ideal future of the Bulls), Chicago would be irresponsible not to trade the veteran forward.

As for the return, Clarke and Williams are intriguing young pieces, Kennard would give their three-point shooting a boost, and the draft picks would help Chicago replenish their cabinet.

Two first-rounders and other young pieces for a 34-year-old veteran who’s in the last year of his contract is great value.

