Mo Salah screamer gives Arne Slot best start of any Liverpool manager

Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike put Liverpool two up - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

Move over Bill, Bob, Kenny and Jurgen. Arne Slot has momentarily put the Anfield legends in the shade with the best start of any Liverpool manager.

The Dutchman was the first to acknowledge he has a few million miles to travel if he is to end his Kop reign on a par with legendary predecessors Shankly, Paisley, Dalglish and Klopp. It is still quite the feat to register eight victories in the first nine games.

“I hope I am remembered for more than that,” Slot smiled when informed of the milestone, suggesting some of the credit lay elsewhere. “It says everything about what Jurgen left at this club. I am hoping to do more special things.”

Mesmerising but incomplete

Aside from those excellent results, the greatest measure of Slot’s immediate impact is that despite so much to admire there is a sense of far more to come.

Bologna are not the first Liverpool opponent this season to be beaten by a display which was both brilliant and yet, in parts, a bit too vulnerable.

The excellence was, at times, mesmerising, especially when Alexis Mac Allister finished a stunning team goal and Mohamed Salah slammed in a typically spectacular left-footer for his fifth consecutive Anfield Champions League goal.

When Liverpool click they absorb the finest elements of the side Klopp left behind with a more flexible, creative midfield full of tricks and twirls.

But Slot accepted this was an incomplete performance, goalkeeper Alisson far busier than expected as the game remained in the balance until Salah’s lethal strike with 15 minutes remaining. Bologna left Anfield with regrets.

“I do not know if there were many things I was delighted with apart from both goals,” said the Liverpool manager.

Slot’s reign so far could be summed up as serving plenty of buckets of the most expensive fine wine with the slightly inexplicable appearance of a couple of cheap bottles of plonk.

Amid all those victories was the avoidable blemish against Nottingham Forest, and even in the most accomplished triumphs there has been the admittedly churlish observation that three-goal victories ought to have included more clinical finishing to double the scoreline.

Cutting edge needs sharpening

The manager has driven that bandwagon himself.

The win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend did not prevent Slot noting an unacceptable period of ‘mediocrity’ which could have been expensive against a more confident side.

There have been other occasions in which his side have looked so controlled, so in synchronicity and so superior, one could be forgiven for thinking they sometimes find it all a bit too easy, fancy vacating the fast lane and want to invite their opponent to play catch-up to give the neutrals some excitement.

So it was against Bologna. For 20 minutes this looked like two teams playing a different sport, Liverpool’s midfielders indulging in one-touch football, Bologna’s reduced to spectators as one such move enabled Mac Allister to tap in the 11th-minute opener.

Ryan Gravenberch was engaging in what may now be described as his repertoire, seemingly in hyperspeed when in possession as everyone else is in slow motion. Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz also noticed that when running at Bologna defenders they lacked the capacity to follow, and if Salah’s passing radar was switched on, Darwin Nunez would have enjoyed at least three one-one-ones with keeper Lukasz Skorupski. Providing the Uruguayan could stay onside, that is. The one time he was sent clear in the first half to finish off an Alexander-Arnold pass, the mistimed run prompted the linesman’s flag.

Arne Slot will have been disappointed to see his side concede so many chances - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

After that blistering opening, Liverpool took a breather and the Italians twice went close with Dan Ndoye forming an intense relationship with the woodwork at the Kop end. First the crossbar and then the post denied him. The visitors did not have their goal, but they at least had the consolation of belief.

To call Liverpool’s lapse arrogance or complacency would be too simplistic. Nothing in Slot’s messaging would hint any tolerance of that.

Another theory is in trying to work their way through different gears, Liverpool have not quite mastered the art of retaining control when reducing the pace. When Alisson and his centre-backs are eager to be more patient in their build-up, the idea is obvious as no side can be expected to maintain the highest tempo for 90 minutes in every fixture. When there is jeopardy in the scoreline, this leads to anxiety in the stands which swiftly transmits to the players.

This Liverpool side is still at its best when at full throttle and the limits of the potential of many of those at Slot’s disposal bode well given they are winning so often while a work in progress.

Once the balance is right, ‘the Dutch evolution’ as a Kop banner pithily described the Slot blueprint, will build on the foundation of what has become a dream start for the new coach.

10:29 PM BST

Player of the match: Mo Salah

A goal and assist for Mo Salah tonight - George Wood/Getty Images

10:27 PM BST

Selfie time

10:25 PM BST

Stunner from Salah

10:24 PM BST

TNT crew on Arne Slot

10:22 PM BST

Mac Allister gets his first Champions League goal

10:22 PM BST

Brilliant day all round for Alisson

10:18 PM BST

Mac Allister and Alisson talking to TNT

10:15 PM BST

Arne Slot speaking to TNT

“It was not an easy victory. Bologna made it difficult as they man-mark all over the pitch. You then have to wait for the right moment because if you play through it then it is completely open. But then the last pass could have been better. “Not only have the players bought in but the staff as well. They have all been very positive right from the start. It is probably to do with the fact that we did not change too much, keeping a lot of things the same as they were pretty happy with the old regime. You therefore do not have to change too much and the good thing is they bought into it and work really hard to keep a clean sheet tonight. “I do not know if there were many things I was delighted with apart from both goals as we scored two great goals, in particular the second. It is hard to play against a side who takes lots of risks. Second half was better in pressing and we had more control. With the ball it is not easy if it is constantly one vs one. Good result but I would not use the word ‘delighted’. “I was delighted with Ryan [Gravenberch]. Again a big performance from him. He was able to turn his man, which is really important against man marking. He was again outstanding today. “I was really happy with the way Virgil [van Dijk] and Ibou [Konate] threw themselves in front of the ball to preserve the clean sheet. “The boys have put in so much effort to get this start to the season. Even more difficult fixtures are ahead, including playing at 12.30 on Saturday after playing tonight.”

10:09 PM BST

Another victory for Slot

Eight wins out of nine to start Arne Slot’s tenure at Liverpool.

Liverpool are two from two so far in the Champions League - John Powell/Getty Images

10:07 PM BST

Standings after matchday two of eight

10:05 PM BST

Birthday gift for Alisson

10:05 PM BST

More records

10:04 PM BST

On fire

09:57 PM BST

FT scores

Girona 2-3 Feyenoord (FT)

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta (FT)

Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

Benfica 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Dinamo Zagreb 2-2 Monaco

Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

Leipzig 2-3 Juventus

Sturm Graz 0-1 Club Brugge

Liverpool 2-0 Bologna

09:55 PM BST

Stunning Salah

09:51 PM BST

Full-time

There is the final whistle and Liverpool win 2-0 to make it two wins from two in the Champions League this season. Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah give Arne Slot a victory in his first home Champions League game in charge of Liverpool. Slot becomes the first Liverpool manager to win eight of his first nine games in charge.

09:50 PM BST

90+3 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Iling-Junior, on loan from Aston Villa, has an opportunity inside the Liverpool box but he cannot keep his effort on target. That will probably be Bologna’s last chance of the night.

09:49 PM BST

90+2 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

The corner is sent in and Tsimikas wins the header to clear at the near post. Salah makes a block and Liverpool clear.

09:48 PM BST

90+1 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Orsolini’s free-kick clips the top of the wall and goes behind for a corner.

09:47 PM BST

90 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Tsimikas is booked for a challenge just outside his own box. Looking at the replays that is an absolutely ludicrous decision. Not only was it not a yellow, it was not a foul as Tsimikas cleanly got the ball. Free-kick in a dangerous position for Bologna as three minutes are added on...

09:46 PM BST

88 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Liverpool work it well down the left through Gakpo and Tsimikas, with the latter finding Jones inside. He feeds it through to Jota inside the box, but his finish lets him down.

09:42 PM BST

86 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Double Liverpool change:

OFF Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai

ON Bradley, Jones

09:42 PM BST

85 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Over at Villa Park Aston Villa have just taken the lead against Bayern Munich through Jhon Duran’s goal. You can follow the closing stages of that game here.

09:41 PM BST

84 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Bologna change:

OFF Freuler

ON Fabbian

09:40 PM BST

83 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Skorupski pulls off a great double save to deny Mac Allister and Jota but the offside flag is actually up as Salah was offside in the build-up.

09:38 PM BST

80 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Bologna want a penalty as Aebischer goes down. Replays show Mac Allister got the ball, despite Aebischer actually nicking the ball off the Argentinian first.

09:36 PM BST

78 mins: Liverpool 2 Bologna 0

Nearly a third for Liverpool. Szoboszlai finds Salah on the right, who spots Gakpo in acres of space at the back post. Salah finds the Dutchman but Skorupski is out quickly to punch the ball away. The offside flag goes up anyway.

09:32 PM BST

GOAL! Salah scores screamer

WOW! What a finish and how many times have we seen that from Salah down the years! He cuts in from the right and fires a finish into the top corner.

09:30 PM BST

73 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

What an outrageous assist that could have been! Szoboszlai pulls off an acrobatic flick down the pitch and Salah looks like he might be in but Skorupski is off his line quickly to deny Salah.

09:28 PM BST

71 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Double Liverpool change:

OFF Robertson, Diaz

ON Tsimikas, Gakpo

09:28 PM BST

70 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Diaz cuts inside from the left and has plenty of chances to pull the trigger and shoot but he keeps coming across the box. He wastes the chance and that could be his last involvement tonight.

09:24 PM BST

67 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Aebischer has only just come on but is into the book for a nasty challenge on Mac Allister, which deserved a yellow card.

Yellow card for Michel Aebischer - Ian Hodgson/AP

09:22 PM BST

64 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Szoboszlai plays in a dangerous ball from the left, trying to pick out Diaz but Skorupski is quick off his line to smother it before Diaz get to it.

09:20 PM BST

63 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

So close to a second for Liverpool. Gravenberch does brilliantly down the righ and picks out Salah in the box. He takes a touch and attempts to curl it into the far corner but his effort goes just wide of Skorupski’s far post.

09:19 PM BST

62 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Double change for Bologna:

OFF Aebsicher, Casale

ON Urbanski, Beukema

09:18 PM BST

61 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

First change of the night for Liverpool:

OFF Nunez

ON Jota

Darwin Nunez had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half - Peter Byrne/PA

09:17 PM BST

59 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Liverpool are preparing a change but before that they have a corner in front of The Kop. Robertson takes an inswinger which is flicked on towards the far post but goes just wide. It comes off Freuler and Miranda so it will be another corner for Liverpool from the other side. Very close to an own goal.

Bologna clear initially but Liverpool keep it alive. Salah plays a ball to the far post but Bologna just about clear their lines.

09:14 PM BST

57 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Chance for the visitors. They work it down the right through Ndoye. He comes inside and plays it across to Urbanski in a central position just outside the box. He lets fly but he cannot keep his effort down.

09:13 PM BST

55 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Robertson is the third Liverpool player into the book tonight for tugging at a shirt, which gives Bologna a free-kick on the right. They take it short and the delivery goes all the way to the back post, where it finds Orsolini. He forces Alisson into a pretty routine save.

09:12 PM BST

53 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Former England manager Gareth Southgate is in attendance at Anfield tonight, supposedly in a ‘Uefa capacity’. The England squad, under interim coach Lee Carsley, is announced tomorrow for the upcoming internationals.

09:08 PM BST

50 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Good play by Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Alexander-Arnold sends the latter into the box but the ball just runs away from him and Skorupski is out to smother it before Alexander-Arnold can get his foot on it.

09:04 PM BST

47 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

First chance of the second half goes to the home side. Salah sends in a cross from the right which finds Nunez, but he cannot get his header on target.

09:02 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way at Anfield. No changes for either side at the break.

08:59 PM BST

All square at Villa Park

Aston Villa thought they had taken the lead against Bayern Munich through Pau Torres but it was ruled out for offside. You can follow all the action from the second half at Villa Park with our dedicated live blog.

08:53 PM BST

HT scores around the grounds

Girona 2-3 Feyenoord (FT)

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta (FT)

Aston Villa 0-0 Bayern Munich

Benfica 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Monaco

Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

Leipzig 1-0 Juventus

Sturm Graz 0-1 Club Brugge

Liverpool 1-0 Bologna

08:49 PM BST

HT verdict

A mixed buffet for Liverpool in the first half. A bit of caviar at the start of the game, culminating in Mac Allister’s goal, and then they served up some raw cabbage in the middle before looking like they might fancy some fine dining again. They could be more than one-up, but might consider themselves lucky to be one-up.

08:46 PM BST

Half-time

Robertson sends it in and it goes right through the penalty area. Van Dijk is on the ground, wanting a penalty, but the referee does not agree.

There is the whistle and Liverpool lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Mac Allister’s first Champions League goal.

08:45 PM BST

44 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Salah rolls his man and looks to play it into Nunez but Lucumi pulls off a really good interception to deny Liverpool. It does go behind for a corner as the first half is coming to an end...

08:42 PM BST

40 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Gravenberch has been in fine form to start the season and he has already done this so many times. He drives effortlessly from midfield, skipping past multiple players, and finds Diaz on the left. He beats the full-back and cuts it back but cannot find a teammate.

08:40 PM BST

38 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Konate and Beukema are booked before Liverpool can take a corner. Both players are left in disbelief that they are shown yellow cards and it seemed like something of nothing.

Confusion and utter disbelief - Andrew Powell/Getty Images

08:39 PM BST

36 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Liverpool win it high up on the right through Alexander-Arnold, who gets the ball back and cuts it across the box. Diaz takes the touch and it is then intercepted. Diaz really should have left it for Salah behind him.

08:36 PM BST

35 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Salah approaches the Bologna box and has options but the execution is poor and Liverpool spurn a good opportunity to double their advantage after a tough 10 minutes for the home side.

08:34 PM BST

33 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

What are Liverpool doing at the moment? They were in complete control of this game but in recent minutes have been terrible. Alexander-Arnold gives the ball away so poorly just outside his own box and Ndoye finds Urbanski, whose shot is saved by Alisson.

Liverpool have picked up a bad habit of falling asleep for ten minutes in recent games. Slot called them out for it at Wolves at the weekend and it has happened again here. Bologna were getting hammered for 20 minutes but fancy their chances now.

08:32 PM BST

31 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Bologna have a free-kick on the right and the delivery from Moro is brilliant towards the far post but Bologna cannot take advantage.

Moments later Ndoye hits the frame of the goal for a second time as his strike from around eight yards out hits the post.

08:29 PM BST

29 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Nunez has to do better there. He has the ball just outside the Bologna box and has plenty of options to his left and right but instead opts to shoot. He cannot keep his effort down and a good chance is wasted.

08:29 PM BST

28 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Bologna hit the bar. Liverpool lose possession deep in their own half. Ndoye takes on a first-time effort from the edge of the box which takes a deflection and strikes the bar.

08:26 PM BST

26 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Van Dijk is booked for a high arm on Dallinga as they went up for a header but, looking at the replays, that seems a very harsh yellow card.

Harsh yellow card? - Peter Byrne/PA

08:23 PM BST

23 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Gravenberch finds Nunez in behind in the left-hand channel. The Uruguayan takes a touch with his head and volleys towards goal but his shot does not have enough power to trouble Skorupski.

08:21 PM BST

21 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Robertson takes no chances inside his own box and Bologna will have a corner in front of The Kop. It is sent in and Robertson heads away at the near post.

Moments later Alisson launches a rapid counter-attack with a wonderful ball forward into the path of Salah. He has Diaz to his left and tries to find him but the ball across does not have enough pace on it and a good chance is gone.

08:19 PM BST

19 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

So close to a second goal for Liverpool. Salah lays it off to Szoboszlai on the right-hand side of the box but the Hungarian’s effort just misses the far post.

Chance for Szoboszlai - Molly Darlington/Reuters

08:17 PM BST

16 mins: Liverpool 1 Bologna 0

Nunez has the ball in the back of the net but we have a second goal ruled out already. Liverpool work it beautifully down the right through Alexander-Arnold and Salah, with the former playing it forward into the path of Nunez. The Uruguayan slots it home but the offside flag goes up. Nunez should have timed his run better there.

Darwin Nunez’s pace will be quite useful once he understands the offside rule...sadly, he gets caught out more than most.

Nunez has a goal ruled out for offside - Molly Darlington/Reuters

08:11 PM BST

GOAL! Mac Allister puts Liverpool ahead

Only a minute after Bologna thought they had taken the lead, Liverpool do. Salah plays a delightful dinked cross to the far post from the right-hand side of the box and Mac Allister has the simplest of tap-ins at the back post. What a delightful assist from Salah. 1-0 Liverpool.

There’s a new song on the Kop suggesting Mac Allister is ‘the best there’s been from the Argentine’. Not sure it will get past the lawyers in the country of Messi and Maradona, but it shows how much he is adored at Anfield, especially if he is adding goals to his repertoire.

08:10 PM BST

10 mins: Liverpool 0 Bologna 0

Bologna think they have taken the lead but the offside flag is up. Dallinga is played in behind and he prods it past Alisson and into the net but his celebrations are cut short by the linesman’s flag. Dallinga went too early and the offside call on-field was spot on.

Bologna thought momentarily that they had taken the lead at Anfield - Carl Recine/Getty Images

08:08 PM BST

8 mins: Liverpool 0 Bologna 0

Gravenberch gives the ball away deep inside his own half and Bologna have it just outside the Liverpool box. Orsolini cuts inside onto his left but his shot is erratic and misses the target by a country mile.

08:03 PM BST

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Bologna 0

Liverpool should be ahead. It is all started by a great turn by Gravenberch in midfield, who has been in fine form at the start of this season. He drives forward and finds Salah on the right, who gives the ball back to Gravenberch making an overlapping run. He cuts it across and one of Szoboszlai and Diaz should score but neither can take advantage of a great opportunity.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off

Arne Slot’s first Champions League home game in charge of Liverpool is under way.

Long memories on the Kop. The Uefa anthem was booed as the teams lined up - a throwback to the Paris Final of 2022 and the subsequent fallout.

07:56 PM BST

Kick-off fast approaching

Before the teams come out onto the Anfield surface, You’ll Never Walk Alone rings around the stadium.

Both sides now emerge from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Anfield.

07:51 PM BST

Reminder of the team news

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez.

Substitutes: Jaros, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Nyoni.

Bologna: Skorupski, Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda, Freuler, Orsolini, Moro, Urbanski, Ndoye, Dallinga.

Substitutes: Bagnolini, Ravaglia, Holm, Erlic, Castro, Iling-Junior, Casale, Corazza, Aebischer, Odgaard, Lykogiannis, Fabbian.

07:48 PM BST

Arne Slot speaking to TNT

07:40 PM BST

Tonight’s games in the Champions League

Girona 2-3 Feyenoord (FT)

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta (FT)

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid

Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco

Lille vs Real Madrid

Leipzig vs Juventus

Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge

Liverpool vs Bologna

07:38 PM BST

Milestone day for Alisson on his birthday

07:35 PM BST

Record attendance

What happens tonight, Anfield will boast its record European attendance tonight of 59,816. That’s courtesy of the redeveloped Anfield Road stand which opened last season, and helped by a strong following for the Italian visitors.

07:32 PM BST

Opposition view

07:29 PM BST

Chance for Nunez

The burning question from Anfield is whether Liverpool can consolidate their comfortable position in the top 24 qualifying spots. On such jeopardy, the great European nights were built. Arne Slot’s first home Champions League game since his arrival on Merseyside is worthy of recognition, of course. With respect to Bologna, he might be forgiven for asking if tonight’s visitors will stir the blood as much as the more celebrated Anfield evenings. That may have to wait for the knockout stages, presuming Liverpool get through, so the onus may be on the team to get the pulses racing in the stands. With Diogo Jota only fit enough for the bench, it could be the Darwin Nunez show again. Whether he is firing or not, it usually is. The Uruguayan was in a promising run before illness ruled him out at Wolves last weekend. Another goal tonight will reaffirm the idea that a new coach is unlocking his potential.

07:24 PM BST

Bologna without their captain

Bologna’s captain is Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson but he is currently out injured. Ferguson, who signed for Bologna from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022, has 12 caps for his country but missed Euro 2024 due to injury. Bologna also had another Scottish player on their books in the shape of Aaron Hickey before he joined Brentford in 2022.

Bologna have a Scottish captain - Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

07:21 PM BST

Steve McManaman on Arne Slot’s start to life at Liverpool

07:16 PM BST

Bologna recent results

Saturday 28th September- 1-1 draw vs Atalanta (Serie A)

Sunday 22nd September- 2-1 win vs Monza (Serie A)

Wednesday 18th September- 0-0 draw vs Shakhtar Donetsk (Champions League)

Saturday 14th September- 2-2 draw vs Como (Serie A)

07:11 PM BST

Home side arriving

07:07 PM BST

Meanwhile at Villa Park

Down in the Midlands Aston Villa have their first home game of the Champions League campaign tonight as they host German giants Bayern Munich, who do have England captain Harry Kane available despite being a doubt. You can follow the action from Villa Park with our dedicated live blog here.

07:00 PM BST

Full team news

Arne Slot makes just the one change from Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at Wolves last Saturday. Darwin Nunez replaces Diogo Jota, who had been a doubt for the match after picking up a knock in the win at Wolves but is fit enough to be on the bench. Federico Chiesa misses out due to injury.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez.

Substitutes: Jaros, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Nyoni.

Bologna make four changes from their 1-1 draw against Atalanta at the weekend. Juan Miranda, Nikola Moro, Kacper Urbanski and Thijs Dallinga all come into the starting XI.

Bologna: Skorupski, Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Miranda, Freuler, Orsolini, Moro, Urbanski, Ndoye, Dallinga.

Substitutes: Bagnolini, Ravaglia, Holm, Erlic, Castro, Iling-Junior, Casale, Corazza, Aebischer, Odgaard, Lykogiannis, Fabbian.

06:53 PM BST

Liverpool team bus arriving

Liverpool play their second consecutive Champions League game against Italian opponents tonight - Molly Darlington/Reuters

06:52 PM BST

Fixtures tonight

Girona 1-2 Feyenoord (48’)

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta (50’)

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Atletico Madrid

Dinamo Zagreb vs Monaco

Lille vs Real Madrid

Leipzig vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Bologna

Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge

06:46 PM BST

Liverpool team news

06:45 PM BST

Match preview

Good evening and welcome to coverage of the Champions League as Liverpool host Bologna at Anfield in matchday two. Liverpool won their opening game in the Champions League as they beat AC Milan 3-1 in the San Siro in matchday one thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool missed out on Champions League football last season and head coach Arne Slot, who will experience Anfield under the Champions League lights for the first time as Liverpool boss tonight, wants his players to show how much they have missed Champions League football at home over the last 12 months.

“The [players] have missed out on the Champions League for a year so when they step out on the pitch tomorrow I want to see this, I want to feel like they feel ‘Ah, we missed it for a season’.

“A club of this standard has to be ready and I’m hoping and expecting the same from our fans. They have missed it for a season and I am hoping they feel this desire to show to Europe again ‘They missed us because of this’ and that combination should hopefully lead to a very special night for everyone involved at Liverpool.”

Tonight is Arne Slot’s first Champions League home game in charge of Liverpool - John Powell/Getty Images

Liverpool are top of the pile in the Premier League; they have won five out of six and are one point clear at the summit after a 2-1 win at Wolves on Saturday. In all competitions so far Liverpool have won seven out of eight and, should they win tonight, Arne Slot would become the first coach in the club’s history to win eight of his first nine games in charge. Liverpool will be without Italian forward Federico Chiesa tonight but Diogo Jota should be fit to feature despite picking up a knock in the win over Wolves on Saturday. Chiesa has not been ruled out of Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bologna sit in 13th in Serie A and drew 1-1 at home against Atalanta on the weekend, playing nearly the whole of the second half down to ten men. They have won just one league game so far but only suffered one defeats as they have drawn four games. Their Champions League campaign began with a 0-0 draw at home against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Thiago Motta led the club to the Champions League for the first time since 1964-65. However, it has been a summer of change at Bologna as Motta was lured away to Juventus and has been replaced by Vincenzo Italiano, who was Fiorentina manager for three years before being brought in to replace Motta over the summer. Not only did Motta leave the club during the summer, they also sold Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal and Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United. Tonight is the first time these sides have met competitively.

Team news to follow shortly.