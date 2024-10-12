MN: Milan face potentially season-defining seven games in 21 days

AC Milan have gone into both international breaks so far this season with a bit of a storm surrounding them, but the time between now and the next one could well be crucial for the direction of the season.

MilanNews writes how the international break has perhaps come at the right time for Milan, to break the negative rhythm after two consecutive defeats, with the hope being that it will provide a moment to reflect for the club, players and coach.

From next weekend onwards every point lost will weigh more and more and this is why the bar will be raised, both for the pressure of having to prove and for an extremely busy schedule. The Rossoneri will have seven games awaiting them in 21 days including league games against Udinese, Bologna and Napoli plus Club Brugge and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

When the going gets tough, will the tough get going? It is not just important for individuals like Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leao to show their strength, but also for the team as a collective to demonstrate that they can compete from a tactical, technical and psychological point of view.

With the matches increasing their level of difficulty and the possibility of having more confidence with what Fonseca is proposing, will Milan be able to show what their true side is? This question will only be answered by the next stop, and if there is no improvement then there could be more than one break.