Advertisement

MMA schedule and results 2024

BBC
·8 min read
Tom Aspinall punches Curtis Blaydes
Tom Aspinall stopped Curtis Blaydes in front of his home crowd in Manchester in July [Getty Images]

2024 schedule

The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures.

5 October

Salt Lake City, USA

  • UFC 307: Alex Pereira v Khalil Rountree (UFC light-heavyweight title)

  • Raquel Pennington v Julianna Pena (UFC bantamweight title)

12 October

Las Vegas, USA

  • UFC Fight Night 244: Brandon Royval v Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)

  • Cory McKenna v Julia Polastri (strawweight)

19 October

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • Francis Ngannou v Renan Ferreira (heavyweight)

  • Cris Cyborg v Larissa Pacheco (featherweight)

  • Johnny Eblen v Fabian Edwards (Bellator middleweight title)

  • AJ McKee v Paul Hughes (lightweight)

Las Vegas, USA

  • UFC Vegas 99: Michel Pereira v Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

  • Brady Hiestand v Jake Hadley (bantamweight)

26 October

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  • UFC 308: Ilia Topuria v Max Holloway (UFC featherweight title)

  • Robert Whittaker v Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)

  • Lerone Murphy v Dan Ige (featherweight)

15 November

London, England

  • Cage Warriors 180: Liam Gittins v Shirzad Qadrian (Cage Warriors bantamweight title)

  • Andy Clamp v James Webb (Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title)

16 November

Paris, France

  • Bellator Champion Series: Patchy Mix v Leandro Mix (Bellator bantamweight title)

New York, USA

  • UFC 309: Jon Jones v Stipe Miocic (UFC heavyweight title)

  • Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler 2 (lightweight)

23 November

  • Cage Warriors 181: Harry Hardwick v Keweny Lopes (Cage Warriors featherweight title)

  • Shaj Haque v Nicolas Leblond (Cage Warriors flyweight title)

7 December

Las Vegas, USA

  • UFC 310

14 December

Lyon, France

  • PFL Europe finals: Shanelle Dyer v Paulina Wisniewska (flyweight final)

  • Connor Hughes v Jakub Kaszuba (lightweight final)

  • Alexander Luster v Lewis McGrillen-Evans (bantamweight final)

2024 results

20 January

Toronto, Canada

27 January

Newcastle, England

3 February

Las Vegas, USA

17 February

California, USA

24 February

Saudi Arabia

Mexico City, Mexico

  • UFC Fight Night 237: Brandon Royval defeats Brandon Moreno by split decision (flyweight)

  • Manuel Torres submits Scotland's Chris Duncan in round one (lightweight)

2 March

Las Vegas, USA

7 March

Paris, France

9 March

Miami, USA

16 March

Manchester, UK

  • Cage Warriors 168: Liam Gittins submits Roberto Hernandez in one round (Cage Warriors bantamweight title)

  • Andrew Clamp stops Matty Byfield via stoppage in third round (Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title)

Las Vegas, USA

22 March

Belfast, Northern Ireland

23 March

30 March

London, UK

  • Cage Warriors 169: Jordan Vucenic submits Simone D'Anna in round two (featherweight)

Atlantic City, USA

4 April

Texas, USA

6 April

Dublin, Ireland

  • Cage Warriors 170: James Sheenan submits Daniel Konrad (Cage Warriors welterweight title)

  • Paul Hughes stops Fabiano Silva in one round (160lb catchweight)

13 April

Las Vegas, USA

19 April

Chicago, USA

20 April

Glasgow, Scotland

  • Cage Warriors 171: Dumitru Girlean submits Chris Bungard with guillotine choke in round two (lightweight)

Birmingham, England

4 May

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

11 May

Missouri, USA

  • UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis defeats Rodrigo Nascimento by stoppage in round three (heavyweight)

  • Charles Johnson defeats Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (flyweight)

17 May

Paris, France

18 May

Las Vegas, USA

25 May

Newcastle, England

  • Cage Warriors 172: Harry Hardwick defeats Orlando Wilson Prins via second-round stoppage (Cage Warriors featherweight title)

1 June

Newark, USA

8 June

Newcastle, England

13 June

Connecticut, USA

21 June

Salt Lake City, USA

  • PFL 5: Mads Burnell beats Clay Collard via unanimous decision (lightweight)

  • Impa Kasanganay stops Jakob Nedoh in round two (light-heavyweight)

22 June

Dublin, Ireland

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker sensationally stops Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)

28 June

South Dakota, USA

29 June

Las Vegas, USA

20 July

London, England

  • Cage Warriors 174: Shirzad Qadrian defeats Alexander Loof by split decision (bantamweight)

  • Jordan Vucenic submits Adrian Kepa (lightweight)

25 July

Manchester, England

27 July

Manchester, England

2 August

Nashville, USA

3 August

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

  • Umar Nurmagomedov beats Cory Sandhagen on points (bantamweight)

  • Jai Herbert outpoints Rolando Bedoya (lightweight)

  • Jordan Vucenic loses UFC debut to Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

16 August

Florida, USA

  • 2024 PFL play-offs: Brent Primus defeats Clay Collard by unanimous decision (lightweight semi-final)

  • Impa Kasanganay defeats Joshua Silveria by unanimous decision (light-heavyweight semi-final.

17 August

Perth, Australia

23 August

Washington D.C, USA

7 September

San Diego, USA

Glasgow, Scotland

  • Cage Warriors 176: George Hardwick outpoints Cristian Iorga (Cage Warriors lightweight title)

  • Omeil Brown defeats Bourama Camara by split decision (welterweight)

14 September

London, England

Las Vegas, USA

28 September

Paris, France

Glasgow, Scotland

  • PFL Europe Glasgow: Stevie Ray submits Lewis Long in one round (welterweight)

  • Shanelle Dyer defeats Valentina Scatizzi by split decision (flyweight semi-final)

  • Lewis McGrillen stops Dean Garrett with big knockout (bantamweight semi-final)

  • Jack Grant loses split decision to Florim Zendeli (welterweight semi-final)

  • Connor Hughes outpoints Ignacio Capella (lightweight semi-final)