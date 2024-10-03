MMA schedule and results 2024
2024 schedule
The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures.
5 October
Salt Lake City, USA
UFC 307: Alex Pereira v Khalil Rountree (UFC light-heavyweight title)
Raquel Pennington v Julianna Pena (UFC bantamweight title)
12 October
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Fight Night 244: Brandon Royval v Tatsuro Taira (flyweight)
Cory McKenna v Julia Polastri (strawweight)
19 October
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Francis Ngannou v Renan Ferreira (heavyweight)
Cris Cyborg v Larissa Pacheco (featherweight)
Johnny Eblen v Fabian Edwards (Bellator middleweight title)
AJ McKee v Paul Hughes (lightweight)
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Vegas 99: Michel Pereira v Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Brady Hiestand v Jake Hadley (bantamweight)
26 October
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
UFC 308: Ilia Topuria v Max Holloway (UFC featherweight title)
Robert Whittaker v Khamzat Chimaev (middleweight)
Lerone Murphy v Dan Ige (featherweight)
15 November
London, England
Cage Warriors 180: Liam Gittins v Shirzad Qadrian (Cage Warriors bantamweight title)
Andy Clamp v James Webb (Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title)
16 November
Paris, France
Bellator Champion Series: Patchy Mix v Leandro Mix (Bellator bantamweight title)
New York, USA
UFC 309: Jon Jones v Stipe Miocic (UFC heavyweight title)
Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler 2 (lightweight)
23 November
Cage Warriors 181: Harry Hardwick v Keweny Lopes (Cage Warriors featherweight title)
Shaj Haque v Nicolas Leblond (Cage Warriors flyweight title)
7 December
Las Vegas, USA
UFC 310
14 December
Lyon, France
PFL Europe finals: Shanelle Dyer v Paulina Wisniewska (flyweight final)
Connor Hughes v Jakub Kaszuba (lightweight final)
Alexander Luster v Lewis McGrillen-Evans (bantamweight final)
2024 results
20 January
Toronto, Canada
UFC 297: Dricus Du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland via split decision (UFC middleweight title)
Raquel Pennington beats Mayra Bueno Silva on points to claim belt (UFC bantamweight title)
Movsar Evloev outpoints Arnold Allen in close fight (featherweight)
27 January
Newcastle, England
Oktagon 52: Jonas Magard beats Jack Cartwright on points (bantamweight)
Matej Penaz stops Matthew Bonner in round two (middleweight)
Aaron Aby outpoints Christopher Daniels (flyweight)
3 February
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Vegas 85: Molly McCann submits Diana Belbita in round one (strawweight)
17 February
California, USA
UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski stopped by Ilia Topuria (UFC featherweight title)
Ian Machado Garry beats Geoff Neal via split decision (welterweight)
Oban Elliott wins UFC debut against Val Woodburn (welterweight)
24 February
Saudi Arabia
PFL v Bellator champions: Renan Ferreira stops Ryan Bader in 21 seconds (heavyweight)
Johnny Eblen narrowly defeats Impa Kasanganay after two knockdowns (middleweight)
Claressa Shields makes history with MMA win in Saudi Arabia (165lb catchweight)
Mexico City, Mexico
UFC Fight Night 237: Brandon Royval defeats Brandon Moreno by split decision (flyweight)
Manuel Torres submits Scotland's Chris Duncan in round one (lightweight)
2 March
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Vegas 87: Muhammad Mokaev beats Alex Perez by unanimous decision (flyweight)
Christian Leroy Duncan stops Claudio Ribeiro in round two (middleweight)
7 March
Paris, France
PFL Europe: Baysangur Chamsoudinov beats Cedric Doumbe by referee stoppage (welterweight)
Conor Hughes stops Anatolij Baal in the first round (lightweight)
Jakub Kaszuba beats Kane Mousah by unanimous decision (lightweight)
9 March
Miami, USA
UFC 299: Sean O'Malley beats Marlon 'Chito' Vera by unanimous decision (UFC bantamweight title)
Michael 'Venom' Page beats Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (welterweight)
Joanne Wood beats Maryna Moroz by split decision (flyweight)
16 March
Manchester, UK
Cage Warriors 168: Liam Gittins submits Roberto Hernandez in one round (Cage Warriors bantamweight title)
Andrew Clamp stops Matty Byfield via stoppage in third round (Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title)
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Fight Night 239: Marcin Tybura submits Tai Tuivasa in one round (heavyweight)
Cory McKenna suffers second UFC defeat to Jaqueline Amorim (strawweight)
22 March
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Bellator Champion Series: Karl Moore defeated by Corey Anderson (Bellator light-heavyweight title)
Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire stops Jeremy Kennedy in comeback win (Bellator featherweight title)
Fabian Edwards cruises past Aaron Jeffery with points win (middleweight)
James Gallagher beaten on points by Leandro Higo (featherweight)
23 March
UFC Vegas 89: Rose Namajunas returns to winning ways against Amanda Ribas (flyweight)
Mick Parkin defeats Mohammad Usman on points (heavyweight)
30 March
London, UK
Cage Warriors 169: Jordan Vucenic submits Simone D'Anna in round two (featherweight)
Atlantic City, USA
UFC Fight Night: Manon Fiorot defeats Erin Blanchfield on points (flyweight)
Rhys McKee slumps to second straight loss to Chidi Njokuani (welterweight)
Caolan Loughran secures first UFC win against Angel Pacheco (bantamweight)
4 April
Texas, USA
PFL 1: Dakota Ditcheva stops Lisa Mauldin in one round (flyweight)
Linton Vassell defeated by Denis Goltsov (heavyweight)
6 April
Dublin, Ireland
Cage Warriors 170: James Sheenan submits Daniel Konrad (Cage Warriors welterweight title)
Paul Hughes stops Fabiano Silva in one round (160lb catchweight)
13 April
Las Vegas, USA
UFC 300: Alex Pereira stops Jamahal Hill (UFC light-heavyweight title)
Zhang Weili defeats Yan Xiaonan (UFC strawweight title)
Max Holloway stops Justin Gaethje with one second remaining (lightweight)
Kayla Harrison submits Holly Holm on UFC debut (bantamweight)
19 April
Chicago, USA
PFL 3: Brendan Loughnane v Pedro Carvalho (featherweight)
Timur Khizriev v Brett Johns (featherweight)
20 April
Glasgow, Scotland
Cage Warriors 171: Dumitru Girlean submits Chris Bungard with guillotine choke in round two (lightweight)
Birmingham, England
Oktagon 56: Sam Creasey beats Aaron Aby on points (Oktagon flyweight title)
4 May
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (UFC flyweight title)
Jose Aldo beats Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (bantamweight)
Caio Borralho stops Paul Craig in two rounds (middleweight)
Jack Shore suffers defeat to Joanderson Brito via doctor stoppage (featherweight)
11 May
Missouri, USA
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis defeats Rodrigo Nascimento by stoppage in round three (heavyweight)
Charles Johnson defeats Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (flyweight)
17 May
Paris, France
Bellator Champion Series: Patchy Mix retains title in points win over Magomed Magomedov (Bellator bantamweight title)
Cedric Doumbe stops Jaleel Willis in front of home crowd (welterweight bout)
18 May
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Fight Night: Manchester's Lerone Murphy outclasses Edson Barboza (featherweight)
25 May
Newcastle, England
Cage Warriors 172: Harry Hardwick defeats Orlando Wilson Prins via second-round stoppage (Cage Warriors featherweight title)
1 June
Newark, USA
UFC 302: Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by submission in the fifth round (UFC lightweight title)
8 June
Newcastle, England
PFL 2: Savannah Marshall stops Mirela Vargas in electric MMA debut
Dylan Tuke defeats Kane Mousah via unanimous decision (lightweight)
13 June
Connecticut, USA
PFL 4: Linton Vassell beats Valentin Moldavsky via split-decision (heavyweight)
Dakota Ditcheva stops Chelsea Hackett in one round (flyweight)
21 June
Salt Lake City, USA
PFL 5: Mads Burnell beats Clay Collard via unanimous decision (lightweight)
Impa Kasanganay stops Jakob Nedoh in round two (light-heavyweight)
22 June
Dublin, Ireland
Bellator Champion Series: Paul Hughes defeats Bobby King on Bellator debut in Dublin (featherweight)
Ramazan Kuramagomedov beats Jason Jackson on points to become new champion (Bellator welterweight title)
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker sensationally stops Ikram Aliskerov (middleweight)
28 June
South Dakota, USA
PFL 6: Brendan Loughnane stops Justin Gonzales in the second round (featherweight)
Tyler Diamond beats Brett Johns by unanimous decision (featherweight)
29 June
Las Vegas, USA
UFC 303: Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka in the second round (UFC light-heavyweight title)
Ian Machado Garry beats Michael 'Venom' Page by unanimous decision (welterweight)
20 July
London, England
Cage Warriors 174: Shirzad Qadrian defeats Alexander Loof by split decision (bantamweight)
Jordan Vucenic submits Adrian Kepa (lightweight)
25 July
Manchester, England
Cage Warriors 175: Dario Bellandi beats Robin Roos by unanimous decision (Cage Warriors middleweight title)
Mason Jones defeats Michael Pagani for fourth straight win (lightweight)
27 July
Manchester, England
UFC 305: Belal Muhammad shocks Leon Edwards with dominant points win (UFC welterweight title)
Superb Tom Aspinall stops Curtis Blaydes in 60 seconds (UFC interim heavyweight title)
Paddy Pimblett submits Bobby Green in the first round (lightweight)
2 August
Nashville, USA
2024 PFL play-offs: Dakota Ditcheva stops Jena Bishop to reach final (flyweight semi-final)
3 August
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Umar Nurmagomedov beats Cory Sandhagen on points (bantamweight)
Jai Herbert outpoints Rolando Bedoya (lightweight)
Jordan Vucenic loses UFC debut to Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)
16 August
Florida, USA
2024 PFL play-offs: Brent Primus defeats Clay Collard by unanimous decision (lightweight semi-final)
Impa Kasanganay defeats Joshua Silveria by unanimous decision (light-heavyweight semi-final.
17 August
Perth, Australia
UFC 305: Dricus du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya in the fourth round (UFC middleweight title)
Casey O'Neill beats Tereza Bleda by unanimous decision (flyweight)
23 August
Washington D.C, USA
2024 PFL play-offs: Brendan Loughnane beats Kai Kamaka by split decision (featherweight semi-final)
7 September
San Diego, USA
Bellator Champion Series: Usman Nurmagomedov stays unbeaten against Alexander Shabliy (Bellator lightweight title)
Aaron Jeffery beats Douglas Lima on points (middleweight)
Glasgow, Scotland
Cage Warriors 176: George Hardwick outpoints Cristian Iorga (Cage Warriors lightweight title)
Omeil Brown defeats Bourama Camara by split decision (welterweight)
14 September
London, England
Bellator Champion Series: Sara Collins submits Leah McCourt in the first round (featherweight)
Simeon Powell beats Rafael Xavier by split decision (light-heavyweight)
Las Vegas, USA
UFC Noche: Merab Dvalishvili beats Sean O'Malley by unanimous decision (UFC bantamweight title)
Valentina Shevchenko beats Alexa Grasso by unanimous decision (UFC flyweight title)
28 September
Paris, France
UFC Fight Night Paris: Chris Duncan submits Bolaji Oki in one round (lightweight)
Glasgow, Scotland
PFL Europe Glasgow: Stevie Ray submits Lewis Long in one round (welterweight)
Shanelle Dyer defeats Valentina Scatizzi by split decision (flyweight semi-final)
Lewis McGrillen stops Dean Garrett with big knockout (bantamweight semi-final)
Jack Grant loses split decision to Florim Zendeli (welterweight semi-final)
Connor Hughes outpoints Ignacio Capella (lightweight semi-final)