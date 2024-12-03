MMA Junkie's Submission of the Month for November: Gabriella Fernandes pulls off an all-time betting upset

With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best submissions from November 2024: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie's Submission of the Month award for November.

At the bottom of the post, let us know if we got it right by voting for your choice.

Nominees

Nominee: Youssef Zalal def. Jack Shore at UFC Fight Night 246

Youssef Zalal (16-5-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC) won his third fight since being brought back to UFC for a second stint, and it was arguably his biggest and best performance to date against Jack Shore.

Zalal tapped out Shore by arm-triangle choke at 0:59 of Round 2. Prior to the submission sequence, Zalal blasted Shore with a massive standing knee that floored the Welshman to the canvas. Shore recovered but ultimately became victim of some slick jiu-jitsu from the Moroccan.

Nominee: Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Ariane da Silva at UFC Fight Night 246

Jasmine Jasudavicius (12-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) scored another victory for Canada and elevated her place in the women's flyweight division with a beautiful submission finish over Ariane da Silva.

Jasudavicius kept her 2024 run perfect by wrapping up da Silva in a D'Arce choke at 2:28 in Round 3 to force a tap. It was a stellar performance for Jasudavicius, who displayed vicious ground and pound in Round 2, nearly finishing da Silva in a round scored 10-8 by two judges.

Nominee: Jim Miller def. Damon Jackson at UFC 309

Outside of some gray hairs, Jim Miller (38-18 MMA, 27-17 UFC) continued to prove ageless with a early finish of Damon Jackson in their lightweight bout to extend his all-time UFC wins total.

Miller won his 27th fight with the promotion when he submitted Jackson with a guillotine choke at 2:44 of Round 1. After the fight, Jackson left his gloves in the center of the cage, seemingly signifying his retirement.

Nominee: Denis Goltsov def. Oleg Popov at 2024 PFL Championship

Denis Goltsov (36-8) is $1 million richer thanks to a slick submission against Oleg Popov to claim the 2024 PFL heavyweight championship.

Goltsov was taken down in the opening seconds of the contest, but within a few minutes had opponent Popov locked up in a triangle choke and snoozing on top of him. The technical submission stoppage came at 2:55 of Round 1.

The Winner

The winner: Gabriella Fernandes def. Wang Cong at UFC Fight Night 248

Gabriella Fernandes didn't let the oddsmakers weigh into her performance when she stunned the MMA world and submitted Wang Cong.

Fernandes (10-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) submitted Cong (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) with a rear-naked choke at the 3:49 mark of Round 2 in their women's flyweight bout as greater than a 6-to-1 favorite on average, according to Best Fight Odds.

The sequence started with a big left hand that dropped Cong. From there, Fernandes pounced onto the back and immediately sought a submission, which she quickly found. With the win, Fernandes has won two fights in a row. Meanwhile, one of the UFC's most highly-touted female prospects, Cong takes her first MMA stumble.

