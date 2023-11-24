MMA Junkie’s 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time companion video: Part 1 (Nos. 15-1)

The UFC recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and in the build-up to the milestone, MMA Junkie counted down its 30 greatest fighters of all time to compete for the promotion.

Our companion countdown of the UFC’s 30 Greatest Fighters of All-Time is a list curated by our staff members through a ranked voting process. The final list runs the gamut from pioneers all the way up to current champions.

Packed full of career video highlights of 30 of the best fighters in history, and narrated by MMA Junkie staff members, check out Parts 1 and 2 of our look back at 30 legends. Fighters ranked 30-16 are in a video produced by Ken Hathaway featuring narration from our staff, and fighters from 15-1 are part of Abbey Subhan’s production.

Check out the second half in the video above, and don’t miss Nos. 30-16.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie