MMA community rages at referee Kerry Hatley for ‘one of the worst stoppages in history’ at UFC on ESPN 52

Referee Kerry Hatley was the subject of significant criticism after he let Bobby Green take excessive and unnecessary damage from Jalin Turner at UFC on ESPN 52.

After Turner (14-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) dropped Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC) in the first round of the lightweight co-headliner at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the fight was essentially over. He landed some routine follow-up shots to seal the deal, and in almost every scenario, the referee would’ve jumped in there.

Not this time.

Hatley allowed Turner to pound on Green’s limp body repeatedly for several seconds before he finally woke up and stepped in (thankfully Green got up under his own power), and moments later, the social media world exploded.

Fighters, media, fans and more lashed out at Hatley, and you can see the top reactions below.

Oscar Willis

What in the fuck was that stoppage, jesus — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) December 3, 2023

Caposa

DAMNNNNNN Turner. Kerry Hatley is a sick fuck — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023

Brian Kelleher

Hey ref ? Are you there — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) December 3, 2023

Sodiq Yusuff

FIRE THAT FICKING REF!!!!!!! — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 3, 2023

Alan Jouban

Damn… — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 3, 2023

Ariel Helwani

Holy shit. What was that ref doing?!?! Did he want Bobby to die? What the F was that?!? — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2023

Derek Brunson

Turner was an easy pick here ! I hammered that #UFCAustin — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 3, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

That was one of the latest stoppages that I can remember. Hatley wanted Bobby Green OUT — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 3, 2023

Terrance McKinney

That had to be the latest stop I’ve ever seen that’s crazy boo that man #UFCAustin — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 3, 2023

Gilbert Burns

Horrible stoppage — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023

Fight Ghost

Holy Shit. One of the worst stoppages in UFC history. The referee tried to get Bobby Green fucking killed !!!!!!! #UFCAustin — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) December 3, 2023

Nolan King

HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE, late stoppage by Kerry Hatley. That was disgusting. #UFCAustin — Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 3, 2023

Julianna Pena

Sodiq Yusuff

That insane man. I've never been actually mad at a ref before. Someone could die of shit like that. WTF — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 3, 2023

Caposa

Imagine uttering the words "Kerry Hately is a great referee" in this moment — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023

Dustin Poirier

Maaan horrible stoppage — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 3, 2023

BJ Penn

Simon Head

Kerry Hatley is an experienced referee, but that was an egregiously slow, late stoppage. No need to let Bobby Green take so many unnecessary shots like that. That said, great win for Jalin Turner on short notice. #UFCAustin — Simon Head (@simonheadsport) December 3, 2023

Megan Anderson

Wowwww!!! Jalin Turner's power is scaryyy 😳😳 Green definitely took wayyy too many extra shots that weren't needed at all.. terrible stoppage #UFCAustin — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 3, 2023

Yves Edwards

I’m glad everyone agrees that was a horribly late stoppage! 😡 #UFCAustin — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 3, 2023

Michael Carroll

Jalin Turner landed 15 significant ground strikes en route to his KO win. #UFCAustin — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie