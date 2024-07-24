MLS All-Star Game live updates, highlights: MLS All-Stars vs. LIGA MX All-Stars

Some of the biggest stars in Major League Soccer and LIGA MX will compete again Wednesday night in the MLS All-Star Game.

MLS players hope to win their third straight All-Star Game against their counterparts from the Mexican league, after victories following penalty kicks in 2021, and a 2-1 win in 2022.

In addition to highlighting the MLS season, the All-Star Game also serves as the perfect precursor to the Leagues Cup, which pits MLS and LIGA MX teams against each other in a tournament beginning Friday with the final set for Aug. 25.

Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game, and you can follow along here for live updates from USA TODAY Sports.

What time does the MLS All-Star Game start?

The MLS All-Star Game is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24.

MLS All-Star Game live stream, how to watch

The MLS All-Star Game will stream on the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Where is the 2024 MLS All-Star game?

The game will be held at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, the home of MLS's Columbus Crew. It was the host stadium for last season's MLS Cup, which the Crew won against Los Angeles FC.

Will Lionel Messi play in MLS All-Star Game?

Lionel Messi — who was voted onto the MLS All-Star team by fans, players and media — will not play in the game. Messi has been dealing with a right ankle injury he suffered during Argentina's Copa America final win against Colombia.

Inter Mimi’s Luis Suarez will miss the All-Star Game due to knee discomfort.

Real Salt Lake’s Cristian "Chicho" Arango is suspended and will miss the All-Star Game.

Cincinnati’s Miles Robinson is with the U.S. men's national team for the Paris Olympics.

Sergio Busquets is on the MLS All-Star Game roster.

MLS All-Star Game roster

Goalkeepers (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis City SC), Hugo Lloris (Los Angeles FC), Maarten Paes (FC Dallas)

Defenders (9): Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids), Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United), Thiago Martins (New York City FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders (10): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami CF), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montreal), Evander (Portland Timbers), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

Forwards (8): Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Juan "Cucho" Hernandez (Columbus Crew), Petar Musa (FC Dallas), Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew)

LIGA MX roster for MLS All-Star Game

Goalkeepers (3): Ángel Malagón (Club America), Kevin Mier (Cruz Azul), Fernando Tapia (Tigres UANL)

Defenders (9): Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL), Brian García (Toluca), Bryan González (CF Pachuca), Alan Mozo (Guadalajara), Jesús Orozco (Guadalajara), Alexis Peña (Club Necaxa), Gonzalo Piovi (Cruz Azul), Guido Pizarro (Tigres UANL), Juan Manuel Sanabria (Atlético San Luis)

Midfielders (15): Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Alán Bautista (CF Pachuca), Germán Berterame (CF Monterrey), Juan Brunetta (Tigres UANL), Sergio Canales (CF Monterrey), Nelson Deossa (CF Pachuca), Javairô Dilrosun (Club América), Jonathan Dos Santos (Club América), Rodrigo Dourado (Atlético San Luis), Álvaro Fidalgo (Club América), Andrés Guardado (Club León), César Huerta (Pumas UNAM), Oussama Idrissi (CF Pachuca), Maximiliano Meza (CF Monterrey), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)

Forwards (3): Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas UNAM), Salomón Rondón (CF Pachuca).

