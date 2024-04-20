MLS schedule April 20-21: LAFC hosts New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami meets Nashville again

The 2024 Major League Soccer season is beginning to hit its stride as top contenders are emerging and others are attempting to keep pace.

The New York Red Bulls are among the season's biggest surprises so far, sitting tied atop the Eastern Conference table with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF, and just ahead of the reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew and perennial contender Philadelphia Union.

The Red Bulls have thrived due to the goal-scoring prowess of Lewis Morgan (who currently is tied with four other players for the league lead with six goals), the playmaking abilities of newcomer Emil Forsberg's and Dante Vanzeir, who leads the league with six assists. On Saturday night, RBNY visits the club that has represented the Western Conference in MLS Cup the previous two seasons, Los Angeles FC.

The league's newest rivalry, Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis City SC, returns on Saturday. If there's one thing to expect when these two clubs meet, it's goals. The two teams combined for 20 goals in five matchups last season. SKC is coming off an exciting 3-2 defeat against Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium, the home stadium of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs as well as a host venue for the 2026 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Messi, Luis Suárez and Inter Miami host a familiar foe, Nashville SC. Inter Miami has gotten quite acquainted with Nashville since Messi's arrival. The two teams met in last summer's Leagues Cup final — which Miami won — as well as in the Round of 16 for this year's Concacaf Champions Cup — which Miami also won.

On Sunday night, the Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy host the San Jose Earthquakes in the 100th edition of the California Clásico, a rivalry that dates back to the league's inaugural season of 1996. The two clubs have won a combined seven MLS Cups … though, the Earthquakes haven't won the league title since 2003 and the Galaxy haven't hoisted the trophy since 2014.

MLS Matchday 10: What are this weekend's games?

(All games available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.)

Saturday

Sunday

➤ 2024 MLS schedule and scores

MLS game of the week: Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Date and time: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV/streaming info: MLS Season Pass

The upstart New York Red Bulls get another test of their capacity to be a top contender on Saturday night when they pay a visit to BMO Stadium to play Los Angeles FC. LAFC has experienced a roller-coaster start to the 2024 season, but have been formidable at home. In its most recent home games, the team defeated the rival LA Galaxy, and boat-raced Nashville SC, 5-0. While LAFC will need to be wary of the Forsberg-Vanzeir-Morgan power trio, RBNY will be wise to mark Denis Bouanga, who is the league leader in shots and shots on target.

The New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan (left) has been among the league's most prolific goal-scorers so far this season.

Just for kicks: MLS news, notes and tidbits

➤ New competition initiatives to be implemented this weekend: Whether you're watching a game in-stadium or on Apple TV this weekend, you should be informed that three new competition initiatives will be in play.

Off-field treatment rule: If a player with a suspected injury remains on the ground for more than 15 seconds, the player - when safe- will be removed from the field and much remain off the field for a minimum of two minutes for further assessment and treatment.

Timed substitution rule: This requires that a substituted player exit the field within 10 seconds. Failure to exit from any point on the field within the 10 seconds will cause the incoming player to wait for a 60-second holding period, before entering the game at the next stoppage, forcing their team to proceed with one less player on the field.

In-stadium VAR announcements: Much like NFL referees with replay reviews, soccer officials will explain VAR decisions to fans in the stadium and broadcast viewers at home.

➤ Leagues Cup announces home venue pool for Liga MX teams: For the 2024 edition of the 47-team competition featuring MLS and Liga MX clubs in a World Cup-style tournament, Liga MX teams will enjoy hub privileges in 13 stadiums, all in the U.S. These stadiums could potentially have a Liga MX team as a "home" team during the Leagues Cup, which will be played July 26-Aug. 5:

Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

BMO Stadium (Los Angeles)

DICK’S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colorado)

Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)

GEODIS Park (Nashville)

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

Red Bull Arena (Harrison, N.J.)

Shell Energy Stadium (Houston)

Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)

Subaru Park (Chester, Pennsylvania)

PayPal Park (San Jose)

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

Where can you watch MLS games?

All Major League Soccer games air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Some select games are available for free on Apple TV and viewers only need an Apple ID to watch.

Where can you watch MLS games on TV?

FOX Sports will air select games on linear television.

