Report: John Herdman leaving CANMNT to take head coach job with Toronto FC

John Herdman will be the next head coach of Toronto FC and will be exiting the Canadian Men's National program, according to multiple reports.

Herdman and TFC had reportedly been in extended talks for the past several weeks, with a report from Aug. 14 first revealing the mutual interest between the two sides.

John Herdman is reportedly set to take over Toronto FC amid a tumultuous campaign. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The longtime Canadian national team gaffer will now look to guide a Toronto FC club in the midst of tremendous turmoil, including reports of unhappy superstars and a lackluster place in the MLS standings.

More to come.