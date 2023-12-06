MLB Winter Meetings: Free agency updates, trade rumors, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto news

It's the final day of Major League Baseball's annual winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee, and Shohei Othani still remains a free agent and Juan Soto is still a San Diego Padre.

Will that change on Wednesday?

Ohtani is not expected to make his decision before the winter meetings end on Wednesday, but speculation on where he will land has intensified. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays appear as the co-favorites for baseball’s two-way star, but the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels still remain in the picture.

And despite the Yankees acquisition of Alex Verdugo in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, it doesn’t preclude New York from still pursuing Soto.

Here's a look at the latest news and rumors at the winter meetings on Wednesday:

Shohei Ohtani dominated the talk at the Winter Meetings again Tuesday, but still remains a free agent.

Red Sox trade Alex Verdugo to Yankees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox swung a trade for only the eighth time in the last 54 years Tuesday night with the Yankees acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo for three pitching prospects.

The trade not only gives the Yankees a veteran outfielder they badly need, but this could put the pressure on the San Diego Padres to lower their asking price for All-Star Juan Soto.

Yes, according to a high-ranking Yankees executive, the Yankees still want Soto. The executive spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

The Yankees are sending right-handed pitchers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice to the Red Sox for Verdugo.

– Bob Nightengale

Dodgers, Blue Jays the front-runners for Shohei Ohtani

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The mystery and secrecy of the Shohei Ohtani free-agent sweepstakes was finally lifted Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays emerging as the co-favorites for baseball’s biggest star, while the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels still remain in the picture.

The Chicago Cubs, who were in the mix early in the sweepstakes, now appear to be out after balking at Ohtani’s price tag of 10 years and at least $500 million, according to one high-ranking Cubs official.

The official spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of negotiations.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was later scolded by his bosses, said the Dodgers met with Ohtani at Dodger Stadium for a few hours late last week. They were the first team to acknowledge a private meeting with Ohtani. The two-time MVP also recently met with the Blue Jays and Giants, but their team officials have declined to confirm that.

– Bob Nightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB Winter Meetings Day 3: Free agent signings, trades, news