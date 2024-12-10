MLB Winter Meetings: Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman hot commodities on the free agent market

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

It's Day 2 of the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas and it figures to be another fun-filled day of rumors, possible signings and trades.

Pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, third baseman Alex Bregman and first baseman Pete Alonso are among the top free agents still remaining on the market. Is this the day they agree to a new deal?

The Minnesota Twins are facing payroll restrictions this offseason and have received calls for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. In Houston, Astros general manager Dana Brown said he is willing to listen to any offers to trade for outfielder Kyle Tucker and pitcher Framber Valdez.

"We’ll listen on anybody," he said. "We’re not trying to aggressively move anybody out the door … If it doesn’t make sense, we wouldn’t do it."

Keep it here for all the news from today's meetings:

Alex Bregman is one of the top free agents remaining on the market.

Cardinals intend to trade Nolan Arenado

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said he is looking to 'reset' the club after a disappointing 2024 season − and that could include trading 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado.

“It’s my intention to try,” Mozeliak said Monday.

“We both remain optimistic that both parties will remain happy somehow. (Arenado remaining with the Cardinals) is a possibility, but I’m not sure that puts us where we want to be. From a financial standpoint of trying to move our payroll – there are certainly other ways to do that, but [trading Arenado] would be a big help. It’s financial, but it also creates a runway for someone else.”

The 33-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, hitting just 16 homers with 71 RBI and a .719 OPS in 152 games. Arenado is due $74 million over the next three seasons – with the Rockies covering $10 million of that as part of the 2021 deal that sent him to St. Louis.

Top MLB free agents remaining

Juan Soto and Blake Snell, the top two players in USA TODAY Sports' 2024-25 free agent rankings, are now off the board but there's elite talent remaining on the market expected to fetch big deals.

Here are the top 10 players still on the market:

SP Corbin Burnes 3B Alex Bregman 1B Pete Alonso SP Max Fried OF Teoscar Hernández OF Anthony Santander INF Gleyber Torres SP Nathan Eovaldi SP Jack Flaherty RP Tanner Scott

Soto contract is history repeating itself 24 years after A-Rod deal

DALLAS — This is the exact spot where it happened, turning the baseball world upside down, leaving executives fuming, and publicly threatening that it would forever ruin the sport.

The date: Dec. 11, 2000. The time: 1:30 a.m. The location: Room 633, Anatole Hotel, Dallas, Texas.

It was the moment the Texas Rangers agreed to a 10-year, $252 million contract with shortstop Alex Rodriguez."How can I forget?" said former Rangers GM Doug Melvin. "How can anyone forget?"

Now, 24 years later, at this same hotel, history repeated itself. This time, it’s Juan Soto signing a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

And once again, particularly from the small- and mid-sized markets, you could hear screaming into the Texas night, and cries that the sport is broken – worrying about a work stoppage in 2026.

Scott Boras, the man who negotiated A-Rod’s contract and now Soto’s, can only laugh and will tell you it’s a shrewd business deal that will only enhance the franchise’s value.

"I think the process was very misunderstood," Boras told USA TODAY Sports of the Rodriguez pursuit. "When you look at the surplus value, even though the Rangers didn’t win, it was economically beneficial to the franchise. It was definitely team-friendly."

– Bob Nightengale

The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast. Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB Winter Meetings: The latest updates, rumors and signings