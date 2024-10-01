Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

MLB Wild Card Series: How to watch San Diego vs. Atlanta, Milwaukee vs. New York today, game channels and more

The San Diego Padres are one of four National League teams in the MLB's Wild Card Series that begins on Tuesday. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

The MLB Wild card series kicks off baseball's postseason today, Oct. 1. There will be four Wild Card series games held today, two between American League teams and two between National League teams. The wild card teams competing today for the National League are the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves, who will join National League Central division winner Milwaukee Brewers in the series. The Mets and the Braves confirmed their wild card status after competing for over six hours on Monday in a double-header to determine their positions in the regular season standings. The two teams to win their best-of-three series during the Wild Card will then head to the ALDS which begins Oct. 5.

The MLB Wild Card Series is airing exclusively across ABC and ESPN networks; here's a primer on how to watch today's MLB Wild Card series, starting with the National League's San Diego vs. Atlanta, and Milwaukee vs. New York games.

How to watch Day 1 of the MLB Wild Card Series:

Watch the MLB Wild Card Series on ESPN, ABC and some RSNs Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Date: October 1

TV Channels: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, and more

Where to watch the the Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets MLB Wild Card Game on TV:

The Brewers vs. Mets Game 1 of the MLB Wild Card Series will air on ESPN on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5:32 p.m.. ET.

Where to watch the the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves MLB Wild Card Game on TV:

The Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Game 1 of the MLB Wild Card Series will air on ESPN on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 8:38 p.m. ET.

Where to watch MLB Wild Card games without cable:

ESPN's suite of channels are available on several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Watch MLB games ESPN, ABC and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, ABC, and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment but it's also one of the most comprehensive ways to catch sports all year long, from MLB games to the NFL and NCAA games, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some preseason games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and more DirecTV Choice Try free at DirecTV

Watch ESPN, ABC, and more YouTube TV Try free at YouTube

Who is competing in the MLB Wild Card Series?

Three teams from the American League and three from the National League earned Wild Card spots in the MLB Wild Card series, along with the lowest-ranked division winner from their league. The Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles (AL) and the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres (NL) have clinched spots in the Wild Card Series.

AL Wild Card teams: Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros (AL West Division winner)

NL Wild Card teams: San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers (NL Central Division winner)

2024 MLB Playoff Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a full rundown of the schedule for the MLB postseason.

MLB Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Series: October 1-3

Division Series: October 5-12

League Championship Series: October 13-22

World Series: October 24 - November 2

2024 MLB Wild Card Series Schedule:

October 1: Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros, Game 1, 2:32 p.m. (ABC)

October 1: Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles, Game 1, 4:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

October 1: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:32 p.m. (ESPN)

October 1: Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, Game 1, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN)



October 2: Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros, Game 2, 2:32 p.m. (ABC)

October 2: Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles, Game 2, 4:38 p.m. (ESPN)

October 2: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2, 7:38 p.m. (ESPN)

October 2: Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, Game 2, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2)



October 3: Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros, Game 3, 2:32 p.m. (ABC) - if necessary

October 3: Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles, Game 3, 4:08 p.m. (ESPN) - if necessary

October 3 : New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 3, 7:08 p.m. (ESPN) - if necessary

October 3: Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, Game 3, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2) - if necessary

Every way to watch MLB Playoff games this season:

Watch ESPN, Fox, NBC and CBS Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Watch ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS YouTube TV Try free at YouTube