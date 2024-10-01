MLB wild card predictions: Who will move on? Expert picks, schedule for opening round
After an extra day of regular season, Major League Baseball's 2024 playoffs are set and begin Tuesday with the opening games of the best-of-three wild-card round.
We're set for quadruple-headers, with the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros getting things underway at 2:23 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals at 4:07 p.m., the New York Mets face the Milwaukee Brewers at 5:32 p.m. and the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves wrap things up in the nightcap at 8:38 p.m.
The second games will be played Wednesday with potential Games 3s scheduled for Thursday. Winners will move on to the best-of-five Division Series, which begin on Saturday.
Here's how the USA TODAY Sports MLB team sees this week playing out:
Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Predictions:
Bob Nightengale: Astros in 3
Gabe Lacques: Tigers in 2
Steve Gardner Astros in 3
Jesse Yomtov: Astros in 3
Scott Boeck: Tigers in 3
Schedule
Game 1, Tuesday: LH Tarik Skubal vs. LH Framber Valdez, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 2, Wednesday: TBA vs. TBA, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 3, Thursday, if necessary: TBA vs. TBA, 2:32 p.m. ET, ABC
Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Predictions:
Bob Nightengale: Orioles in 3
Gabe Lacques: Orioles in 2
Steve Gardner: Orioles in 3
Jesse Yomtov: Orioles in 2
Scott Boeck: Orioles in 3
Schedule
Game 1, Tuesday: LH Cole Ragans vs. RH Corbin Burnes, 4:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 2, Wednesday: RH Seth Lugo vs. RH Zach Eflin, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 3, Thursday, if necessary: RH Michael Wacha vs. RH Dean Kremer, 4:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Predictions
Bob Nightengale: Brewers in 2
Gabe Lacques: Brewers in 2
Steve Gardner: Brewers in 2
Jesse Yomtov: Mets in 3
Scott Boeck: Brewers in 2
Schedule
Game 1, Tuesday: TBA vs. RH Freddy Peralta, 5:32 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2, Wednesday: TBA vs. TBA, 7:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 3, Thursday, if necessary: TBA vs. TBA, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Atlanta at San Diego Padres
Predictions
Bob Nightengale: Padres in 2
Gabe Lacques: Padres in 2
Steve Gardner: Padres in 2
Jesse Yomtov: Atlanta in 3
Scott Boeck: Padres in 2
Schedule
Game 1, Tuesday: TBA vs. RH Michael King, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN,
Game 2, Wednesday: TBA vs. RH Joe Musgrove, 8:38 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 3, Thursday, if necessary: TBA vs. RH Dylan Cease, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
