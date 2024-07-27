MLB trade deadline tracker 2024: Breaking down every deal before baseball's big day

Major League Baseball's 2024 trade deadline is Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET, as teams scramble making deals to improve for the pennant race.

Here's a look at all the deals in the days leading up to the deadline:

July 26: Orioles get Zach Eflin from Rays

The Baltimore Orioles, proving they won’t be satisfied with another playoff berth, are going for the jugular and a first World Series title since 1983, acquiring veteran starter Zach Eflin and cash considerations from the Tampa Bay Rays for three prospects Friday.

The move came just hours after the Orioles landed veteran reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Philadelphia Phillies for 2023 All-Star outfielder Austin Hays.

– Bob Nightengale

July 26: Austin Hays to Phillies, Seranthony Domínguez to Orioles

In a deal that spins off a pair of extra parts from two of baseball's best teams, the Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for reliever Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.

Hays, 29, was an All-Star in 2023 for the Orioles but saw his playing time diminish with the emergence of power-hitting rookie Colton Cowser. After hitting 16 homers with a .769 OPS in 2023, he's hit just three homers with a .711 OPS this year, while spending time on the injured list.

– Gabe Lacques

July 26: Mariners get Yimi Garcia from Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday in exchange for outfielder Jonatan Clase and minor league catcher Jacob Sharp.

Garcia, 33, is 3-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 29 games for Toronto this season and has converted 5-of-6 save opportunities. His .152 opponent batting average ranks fifth-best among American League relievers with at least 30 innings, while his 12.69 strikeouts per nine innings are seventh-best.

"Yimi has been one of the best relievers in the American League this year -- dominating the strike zone, missing bats and pitching in high leverage," Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a team release. "He has big-game experience and we're excited to add him to our bullpen."

– FIeld Level Media

July 26: Mets get Ryne Stanek from Rays

The Mets front office has moved quickly to fill a glaring need in the bullpen. On Friday night, the Mets acquired right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek in a trade with the Mariners in exchange for outfield prospect Rhylan Thomas.

"He’s pitched in some big games," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. "I saw it earlier in his career with the Rays and then as recent as last year with Houston. He’s got that ability to come in late in games, playoff experience, big games, and it’s a power arm. It’s 97, 98 (mph). There’s a splitter. I’ve seen him a lot. I’m glad he’s on my side now."

– Andrew Treddinnick, NorthJersey.com

July 26: Mariners get Randy Arozarena from Rays

The Seattle Mariners acquired 2023 All-Star Randy Arozarena in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Randy is a dynamic, high-energy all-around player who has excelled in the biggest moments on the biggest stages,” Mariners GM Justin Hollander said. “He’s going to be a great addition to our clubhouse and lineup.”

The Rays are 52-51, fourth place in the AL East and four games back of the Kansas City Royals for the final AL wild card spot. Coincidentally, the Rays are a half-game behind the Mariners in the wild-card standings.

They'll also close the book on one of the more entertaining and explosive players in franchise history. Arozarena slugged 10 home runs in 18 games of the 2020 AL Division Series, Championship Series and World Series as Tampa Bay fell two wins shy of its first championship in franchise history.

Arozarena's career postseason slash line in 33 games? .336/.414/.690.

The Mariners will get a chance to enhance those numbers - but they need to get to the playoffs, first. Arozarena is expected to play a big part in that effort.

– USA TODAY Sports

July 26: Red Sox get James Paxton from Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox welcomed back a familiar face on Friday by acquiring left-hander James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Paxton, who spent the 2023 season with Boston, was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Monday. He posted an 8-2 record with a 4.43 ERA in 18 starts with the Dodgers since signing a one-year, $7 million contract in the offseason.

– Field Level Media

July 25: Diamondbacks get A.J. Puk from Marlins

The Diamondbacks acquired left-hander A.J. Puk in exchange for a pair of prospects, a deal that gives the club another power-armed reliever that can slot into the bullpen in a late-inning role.

Puk, 29, has a 4.30 ERA in 44 innings, but those numbers are skewed by his struggles from early in the season when he was pitching in the rotation. Since moving back to the bullpen – and back into a role in which he has pitched well over the past two seasons – he owns a 2.08 ERA with six walks and 33 strikeouts in 30 ⅓ innings.

Puk comes with an addition two seasons of club control beyond this year, and the Diamondbacks could be viewing him as a potential heir apparent to the closer’s role with Paul Sewald set to hit free agency at the end of the year.

– Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is MLB trade deadline 2024? Tracking every deal, trade grades