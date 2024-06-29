MLB trade deadline 2024: 4 deals we'd like to see

A month out from Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline, shopping lists are taking shape for contenders while other clubs are getting set to sell off some of their best players.

The Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins are expected to unload en masse, but nearly every other team in baseball finds itself technically-in-the-running and will have to make some big decisions in the weeks to come.

With that, here's a look at four sensible trades we'd like to see ahead of the deadline:

Miami's Jazz Chisholm Jr. celebrates a win.

Garrett Crochet (White Sox) to Orioles

Baltimore was bold and traded for Corbin Burnes in the offseason, signaling that the club isn't afraid to part ways with young talent if the right deal comes along. Crochet is under team control through 2026 and it's going to take quite a package to land the 26-year-old lefty, who could theoretically join Grayson Rodriguez long-term atop the Orioles rotation.

Season-ending injuries to John Means, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells devastated Baltimore's pitching depth, so it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see trades for multiple starters in the weeks to come. There's a case to be made for the Orioles to go for a couple of cheaper options, but their window is wide open and they have the capital to pull off a deal for the best starter available.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Marlins) to Phillies

Firesale-ing within the NL East has never been a problem for the Marlins, who are widely expected to part ways with Chisholm before the July 30 deadline. The division-leading Phillies have been hit hard by injuries and could really use an everyday center fielder considering once-demoted Johan Rojas' struggles at the plate. Chisholm, under team control through 2026, would do damage as a left-handed hitter in Citizens Bank Park and add even more speed to a lineup that already features Trea Turner.

The 26-year-old will be pricier than some of the more senior options available in July, but it could be a worthy investment for the Phillies to make and add another piece to their core for a few more seasons.

Luis Robert (White Sox) to Dodgers

Center field has been a black hole offensively for the Dodgers this season, with LA's group posting the third-worst OPS (.571) of any team in baseball. Still only 26 years old, Robert hit 38 homers and earned MVP votes last season, but already missed two months this year with an injury and is hitting .204 with 8 HR in 28 games.

Robert would fill the need in center for the Dodgers immediately and has an extremely team-friendly deal that includes $20 million team options for 2026 and 2027. Of course, that team control for 3½ more years is what makes Robert one the most attractive position players on the market.

Mason Miller (Athletics) to Yankees

There's no guarantee the Athletics will trade their second-year closer this summer considering he doesn't become a free agent until the 2029-30 offseason, but he's a valuable asset on a roster that's going to be strip-mined on a rolling basis.

One of the hardest throwers in baseball, the 26-year-old Miller wouldn't supplant Clay Holmes (2.44 ERA, 19 saves) in the ninth inning this season, but such a trade could secure the Yankees a dominant reliever for the next half-decade.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB trade deadline 2024: 4 deals we'd like to see