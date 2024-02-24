What MLB spring training games are today? Full schedule and how to watch on Saturday
Saturday marks the first full day of Major League Baseball spring training games, with all 30 teams in action in Florida and Arizona.
A handful of teams began over the past two days, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in the official spring opener on Thursday. followed by four games on Friday. Los Angeles won its first two games against San Diego, outscoring their NL West rivals 18-2.
Saturday's slate is highlighted by Corbin Burnes' debut for the Orioles and Tyler Glasnow's first start as a Dodger.
Here's a look at Saturday's complete schedule:
MLB games today
Red Sox at Orioles – 1:05 p.m. – NESN, MASN
Pirates at Twins – 1:05 p.m.
Braves at Rays – 1:05 p.m.
Marlins at Cardinals (split-squad) – 1:05 p.m. – Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida
Yankees at Tigers – 1:05 p.m.
Phillies at Blue Jays – 1:07 p.m. – Sportsnet, MLB Network
Cardinals (split-squad) at Mets – 1:10 p.m. – SNY, MLB.tv
Reds at Guardians – 3:05 p.m. – Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes
Rockies (split-squad) at Athletics – 3:05 p.m.
Cubs at Giants – 3:05 p.m. – MARQ
Rangers at Royals – 3:05 p.m.
Mariners at White Sox – 3:05 p.m. – RSNW, NBCSH
Rockies (split-squad) at Diamondbacks – 3:10 p.m. – COLR, ARID
Dodgers at Angels – 3:10 p.m. – SNLA, BSW
Brewers at Padres – 3:10 p.m.
Astros at Nationals – 6:05 p.m. – SCHM
