What MLB spring training games are today? Full schedule and how to watch on Saturday

Saturday marks the first full day of Major League Baseball spring training games, with all 30 teams in action in Florida and Arizona.

A handful of teams began over the past two days, with the Dodgers and Padres squaring off in the official spring opener on Thursday. followed by four games on Friday. Los Angeles won its first two games against San Diego, outscoring their NL West rivals 18-2.

Saturday's slate is highlighted by Corbin Burnes' debut for the Orioles and Tyler Glasnow's first start as a Dodger.

Here's a look at Saturday's complete schedule:

Christopher Morel reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Chicago White Sox

MLB games today

Red Sox at Orioles – 1:05 p.m. – NESN, MASN

Pirates at Twins – 1:05 p.m.

Braves at Rays – 1:05 p.m.

Marlins at Cardinals (split-squad) – 1:05 p.m. – Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida

Yankees at Tigers – 1:05 p.m.

Phillies at Blue Jays – 1:07 p.m. – Sportsnet, MLB Network

Cardinals (split-squad) at Mets – 1:10 p.m. – SNY, MLB.tv

Reds at Guardians – 3:05 p.m. – Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rockies (split-squad) at Athletics – 3:05 p.m.

Cubs at Giants – 3:05 p.m. – MARQ

Rangers at Royals – 3:05 p.m.

Mariners at White Sox – 3:05 p.m. – RSNW, NBCSH

Rockies (split-squad) at Diamondbacks – 3:10 p.m. – COLR, ARID

Dodgers at Angels – 3:10 p.m. – SNLA, BSW

Brewers at Padres – 3:10 p.m.

Astros at Nationals – 6:05 p.m. – SCHM

MLB rumors, news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB games today: Spring training schedule, how to watch on Saturday