Did Blue Jays make right move hiring John Schneider as manager?

One of the Toronto Blue Jays' biggest offseason questions was answered on Friday when the team elected to remove the interim tag from manager John Schneider's title. Schneider signed a three-year extension that locks him in as the Blue Jays' skipper through the 2025 season.

The 42-year-old took over for the fired Charlie Montoyo on July 13 and led the Blue Jays to a 46-28 record and the top wild-card spot in the American League, ultimately falling to the Seattle Mariners in the playoffs. The longtime member of the Blue Jays organization is thrilled to continue his growth as a leader as Toronto keeps pushing for a World Series title.

"You're always trying to evolve and tweak things, whether it's the way you get prepared for a game, the way you communicate with players, the way you communicate with staff," Schneider told reporters on Friday. "It's been really fun over the last week or so to talk with [general manager] Ross [Atkins] and our front office group and how we're going to try to approach that and the things we're going to put in place to try to make our whole process better."

So was handing the keys over to Schneider the best thing for the franchise? Here's a look at both sides of the debate.

John Schneider guided the Blue Jays to a wild-card berth after taking over partway through the season. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Why hiring Schneider was the right move

The results speak for themselves. Schneider managed the team to a 100-win pace once he took over the reins. The Blue Jays weren't playing up to their potential under Montoyo and seemed to hit a higher gear with Schneider at the helm.

It would also be difficult to find someone more familiar with the organization. Schneider was drafted by the Blue Jays in 2002 as a catcher and played six minor-league seasons before transitioning to coaching. He managed at five different levels of Toronto's minor-league system from 2009-18, winning multiple championships along the way. As a result, he saw numerous members of the Blue Jays' current MLB core rise up through the ranks, learning the best ways to communicate with them.

Players seemed to respond well to his leadership, as he struck a difficult balance of holding people accountable while still encouraging them to have fun and express their personalities.

Why hiring Schneider was the wrong move

The biggest criticism you can make of Schneider is how he managed the club in that disastrous Game 2 against Seattle when the lights were the brightest and Toronto's season was on the line. Pulling Kevin Gausman in favour of Tim Mayza, who promptly surrendered a bases-loaded wild pitch and a three-run home run to Carlos Santana allowed the Mariners to climb back into what had been an 8-1 blowout in the sixth inning.

Additionally, detractors have pointed to the decision to use outfielder Raimel Tapia as a defensive replacement instead of Jackie Bradley Jr. late in that game, with two catchable balls ultimately dropping in front of Tapia during Seattle's rally.

There are also several established managers currently without jobs who would have been strong candidates to lead the Blue Jays. Toronto is a team with legitimate championship aspirations, so trusting an inexperienced manager over some proven winners is a bit of a gamble from the front office.

