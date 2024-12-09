MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Live updates, trade news after record Juan Soto contract

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Juan Soto agreed to the biggest contract in sports history to kick off Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, but there should be plenty of hot stove action in the days to come at the annual event in Dallas.

Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets on Sunday night surpassed the $700 million contract that Shohei Ohtani signed last winter and may very well have shifted the balance of power behind the World Series champion Dodgers in the National League.

The trade market always takes shape at the Winter Meetings, with Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet among the top players expected to be traded before the 2025 season begins.

Top MLB free agents remaining

Juan Soto and Blake Snell, the top two players in USA TODAY Sports' 2024-25 free agent rankings, are now off the board but there's elite talent remaining on the market expected to fetch big deals.

Here are the top 10 players still on the market:

SP Corbin Burnes 3B Alex Bregman 1B Pete Alonso SP Max Fried OF Teoscar Hernández OF Anthony Santander INF Gleyber Torres SP Nathan Eovaldi SP Jack Flaherty RP Tanner Scott

Juan Soto contract is 'most important transaction the Mets have ever made'

Longtime New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen told SNY late Sunday that Juan Soto's record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal is "the biggest and most important transaction the Mets have ever made."

"The only one that even is in the same ballpark is the trade for Mike Piazza in 1998.

"The Mets have never dipped this deeply into the free into the free agent market in terms of the caliber of player and youth. The thing that would come closest to that would be signing Carlos Beltran (seven years, $119 million after 2004 season)."

With the team coming off an NLCS appearance, Cohen said Soto "completely changes the conversation around the Mets" and the addition "automatically" makes New York the NL East favorites "regardless of what they do the rest of the offseason."

Soto contract is history repeating itself 24 years after A-Rod deal

DALLAS — This is the exact spot where it happened, turning the baseball world upside down, leaving executives fuming, and publicly threatening that it would forever ruin the sport.

The date: Dec. 11, 2000. The time: 1:30 a.m. The location: Room 633, Anatole Hotel, Dallas, Texas.

It was the moment the Texas Rangers agreed to a 10-year, $252 million contract with shortstop Alex Rodriguez.“How can I forget?" said former Rangers GM Doug Melvin. “How can anyone forget?"

Now, 24 years later, at this same hotel, history repeated itself. This time, it’s Juan Soto signing a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

And once again, particularly from the small- and mid-sized markets, you could hear screaming into the Texas night, and cries that the sport is broken – worrying about a work stoppage in 2026.

Scott Boras, the man who negotiated A-Rod’s contract and now Soto’s, can only laugh and will tell you it’s a shrewd business deal that will only enhance the franchise’s value.

“I think the process was very misunderstood," Boras told USA TODAY Sports of the Rodriguez pursuit. “When you look at the surplus value, even though the Rangers didn’t win, it was economically beneficial to the franchise. It was definitely team-friendly."

– Bob Nightengale

