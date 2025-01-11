MLB Remaining Free Agents List
NEW YORK (AP) — The 117 remaining free agents (q-refused $21.05 million qualifying offer):
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (6) —Daniel Coulombe, lhp; Eloy Jiménez, of; Brooks Kriske, rhp; James McCann, c; John Means, lhp; q-Anthony Santander, of.
BOSTON (6) — Luis A. García, rhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; James Paxton, lhp; q-Nick Pivetta, rhp; Lucas Sims, rhp; Naoyuki Uwasawa, rhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Michael Clevinger, rhp; Chris Flexen, rhp; Dominic Leone, rhp; Yoan Moncada, 3b.
DETROIT (0)
HOUSTON (6) — q-Alex Bregman, 3b; Ben Gamel, of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Jason Heyward, of; Héctor Neris, rhp; Justin Verlander, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (7) — Paul DeJong, inf; Adam Frazier, inf-of; Robbie Grossman, of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Garrett Hampson, of-inf; Tommy Pham, of; Will Smith, lhp.
LOS ANGELES (4) — Brandon Drury, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Hunter Strickland, rhp.
MINNESOTA (2) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Manuel Margot, of.
NEW YORK (5) — Tim Hill, lhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b; Lou Trivino, rhp; Alex Verdugo, lf.
SEATTLE (2) — Jorge Polanco, 2b; Justin Turner, 3b.
TAMPA BAY (0)
TEXAS (9) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Travis Jankowski, of; José Leclerc, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Max Scherzer, rhp; José Ureña, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.
ATHLETICS (4) — Scott Alexander, lhp; Trevor Gott, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp; Alex Wood, lhp.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (3) — Randal Grichuk,of; Scott McGough, rhp; Paul Sewald, rhp.
ATLANTA (6) — John Brebbia, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Luke Jackson, rhp; Whit Merrifield, inf-of; A.J. Minter, lhp.
CHICAGO (2) —Jorge López, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp.
CINCINNATI (4) — David Buchanan, rhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; Jakob Junis, rhp; Luke Maile, c.
COLORADO (2) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of.
LOS ANGELES (6) — Jack Flaherty, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of.
MIAMI (0)
MILWAUKEE (2) — Wade Miley, lhp; Colin Rea, rhp.
NEW YORK (12) — q-Pete Alonso, 1b; Harrison Bader, of; Shintaro Fujinami, rhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; J.D. Martinez, dh; Phil Maton, rhp; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; Drew Smith, rhp; Ryne Stanek, rhp; Jesse Winker, of.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Carlos Estévez, rhp; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (4) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; Ryan Borucki, lhp; Marco Gonzales, lhp; Yasmani Grandal, c.
ST. LOUIS (5) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (8) — Nick Ahmed, ss; Elias Díaz, c; Ha-Seong Kim, inf; David Peralta, of; Martín Pérez, lhp; Jurickson Profar, of; Tanner Scott, lhp; Donovan Solano, inf.
SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Mark Canha, of; Curt Casali, c.
WASHINGTON (3) — Jacob Barnes, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Joey Gallo, 1b-of.
___
The Associated Press