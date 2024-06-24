MLB power rankings: Can Rangers rally a World Series defense with Max Scherzer back?

If the Texas Rangers are going to mount any meaningful defense of their World Series title, Max Scherzer will have to be a significant part of it. Now he’s back, and for at least one start looking like his old self, and the Rangers are on a little roll as they enter another trying stretch of their season.

The Rangers completed a three-game sweep of the respectable Kansas City Royals, an outcome that could simply be a positive blip in this year of great inconsistency, or an eventually significant development in what will be a typically bloated wild-card race.

For now, the Rangers have moved up three places in USA TODAY Sports’ power rankings, and within 4 ½ games of a wild-card spot. Scherzer, who turns 40 next month, provided five one-hit innings, tied Greg Maddux for 11th on baseball’s all-time strikeout list and perhaps inspired a little more hope for a 37-40 ballclub.

A look at this week’s rankings:

Max Scherzer made his 2024 debut against the Royals on Sunday.

Cristopher Sanchez signs new contract, throws seven shutout innings. Charmed year, or what?

Ben Rice's debut, J.D. Davis acquisition spice up the infield corners.

3. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

Steven Kwan with a career-high seven homers in just 49 games.

4. Baltimore Orioles (-2)

Series win in Bronx, swept in Houston as starting pitching concerns deepen.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

Tyler Glasnow tops 100 innings, jsut 20 shy of his career high.

6. Atlanta Braves (+3)

Starters Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Max Fried all look All-Star worthy.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (-)

Rookie Tobias Myers now 4-0 with 0.71 ERA in first four starts.

8. Seattle Mariners (-1)

Dropping a series at Miami not what you want.

9. Minnesota Twins (+1)

Bailey Ober tosses an 89-pitch complete game, striking out 10.

10. Boston Red Sox (+1)

Choosing relevance once more.

11. Kansas City Royals (-3)

After 2-7 road trip, out of playoff position for first time since April 6.

12. San Diego Padres (-)

Jackson Merrill rips seven homers in a 10-game stretch.

13. St. Louis Cardinals (+2)

24-13 since May 12, best mark in NL.

14. Texas Rangers (+3)

Seven-game trip to Milwaukee, Baltimore will be telling.

15. Washington Nationals (+1)

Won a series in Denver for first time since 2017, despite walk-off pitch clock violation.

16. Houston Astros (+9)

With Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander still out, they sweep Baltimore.

17. New York Mets (+5)

Edwin Diaz's crazy season takes another turn with sticky-stuff violation.

18. Arizona Diamondbacks (+2)

Catcher Gabriel Moreno on IL with thumb sprain.

19. Tampa Bay Rays (+5)

Minus-62 run differential, yet hanging around.

20. Pittsburgh Pirates (+3)

Paul Skenes through eight starts: 61 strikeouts, eight walks, 2.14 ERA.

21. Chicago Cubs (-)

In first start facing team for second time, Shota Imanaga gives up 10 runs to Mets.

22. Cincinnati Reds (-9)

Abrupt landing in NL Central cellar.

23. Toronto Blue Jays (-9)

Story of their season: Prospect Orelvis Martinez makes major league debut, draws 80-game PED suspension.

24. Detroit Tigers (-6)

Riley Greene has 15 home runs in 76 games.

25. San Francisco Giants (-6)

Rare turn in spotlight devolves into sweep at hands of Cardinals.

26. Los Angeles Angels (+1)

Now 1-11 in last dozen games against Dodgers.

27. Oakland Athletics (-1)

Former Yankees prospect Armando Alvarez, 29, finally makes major league debut.

28. Colorado Rockies (-)

Kyle Freeland tosses six scoreless innings in first start since April 14.

29. Miami Marlins (-)

Stanley Cup Finals provide just one more night of cover from grim season.

30. Chicago White Sox (-)

A beer shower for Drew Thorpe after first big league win.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Max Scherzer return boosts champion Texas Rangers