MLB power rankings: Los Angeles Dodgers finally bully their way to the top

And now, the question is, will they ever look back?

The Los Angeles Dodgers clawed to the top of USA TODAY Sports’ power rankings, their first appearance atop the heap all season. It was well-earned: The Dodgers swept the previous No. 1, the Atlanta Braves, in a raucous three-game series at Dodger Stadium that came on the heels of a 7-2 road trip.

While the Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani in the offseason, that did little for their pitching paucity to start this season. Well, some questions are getting answered: Erstwhile ace Walker Buehler makes his first start since 2022 Tommy John surgery on Monday against the Marlins. Veteran fifth starter James Paxton shut down the Braves on Sunday.

And the MVPs are doing MVP things. Catch ‘em if you can.

A look at this week's rankings:

Shohei Ohtani is greeted by Freddie Freeman after a home run against the Braves.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

Shohei Ohtani got Dave Roberts a fast car. Then, he broke his record.

2. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

John Means and Kyle Bradish combined to give up one earned run in 11 ⅔ innings of their season debuts.

3. Atlanta Braves (-2)

Power went out – just three home runs – on 1-5 road trip.

4. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

Top prospect Chase DeLauter fractures bone in problematic left foot.

5. New York Yankees (-1)

Gerrit Cole threw off a mound, beginning road to return (in June or July).

6. Philadelphia Phillies (-)

Trea Turner lost for six weeks; they're hoping Alec Bohm's hip hiccup just precautionary..

7. Chicago Cubs (+2)

Javier Assad's 1.66 ERA leads the National League.

8. Milwaukee Brewers

Avenging Craig Counsell will have to wait as they lose two at Wrigley.

9. Seattle Mariners (+2)

They've won four of six vs. Astros, Rangers.

10. Texas Rangers (-)

Kirby Yates has pitched 14 scoreless innings, striking out 16.

11. Cincinnati Reds (-3)

Fill-in center fielder Will Benson down to .195 with .670 OPS.

12. Kansas City Royals (+2)

Red Sox castoff John Schreiber dominant (1.10 ERA, 0.98 WHIP) out of the bullpen.

13. Minnesota Twins (+11)

A 12-game winning streak brings a corresponding bump in the Power Rankings.

14. Boston Red Sox (-1)

Went 220 at-bats without a home run. Strangely, Ceddane Rafaela started and ended the streak.

15. Toronto Blue Jays (-3)

A messy season debut (11 baserunners in four innings) for Alek Manoah, and offense remains a mess.

16. San Diego Padres (+4)

They leaped one spot for every one of Luis Arraez's knocks in his Padres debut.

17. Detroit Tigers (-)

Jack Flaherty's career-best 14 strikeouts against Cardinals another sign of strong start.

18. Tampa Bay Rays (-)

Kevin Cash now winningest manager in franchise history.

19. New York Mets (-3)

As Jose Quintana and Adrian Houser struggle, prospect Christian Scott gives rotation some hope.

20. Washington Nationals (+3)

Twelve comeback wins leads major leagues.

21. San Francisco Giants (-)

Have scored three or fewer runs in 19 of last 27 games.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

Paul Skenes coming any day now. Right? Right??

23. Arizona Diamondbacks (-8)

Lost seven of nine games and looked very bad doing it.

24. St. Louis Cardinals (+1)

Can't be losing series to the White Sox.

25. Houston Astros (-3)

Vaunted bullpen a total mess, with Josh Hader giving up 10 earned runs in first 15 outings.

26. Oakland Athletics (+1)

Mason Miller is nice, but Lucas Erceg is nearly as effective out of the bullpen

27. Los Angeles Angels (-1)

Currently in last place. Have not finished in last place since 1999.

28. Miami Marlins (-)

Just stunning how quickly they went from playoff team to same-old-sorry-ass-Marlins.

29. Colorado Rockies (-)

On pace for 124 losses.

30. Chicago White Sox (-1)

Mike Clevinger set to make season debut.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Dodgers MVPs bully LA's way to top spot