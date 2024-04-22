MLB power rankings: The futile Chicago White Sox are the worst team in baseball ... by far

The greater appeal of power rankings resides at the top, eager readers wondering if their favorite club’s little hot streak dented the unforgiving hierarchy.

This week, let’s pay tribute to the very bottom of the list – and the team that might never get out of the No. 30 slot.

The Chicago White Sox are not just the worst team in baseball – a stunning designation given the Oakland A’s existence – they are essentially egging on the rest of the league to lap them.

At 3-18, they’ve got the worst record on lock. Worse yet, they’re last in the major leagues in, let’s see here, home runs, batting average, OPS, batting average, hits…

Oh, and runs scored, of course: They’ve crossed home just 45 times in 21 games – 22 runs less than the 29th-ranked A’s. Not surprisingly, the White Sox have been held to two or fewer runs in 14 of 21 games. Each week brings more indignity: Saturday and Sunday, Phillies starters Spencer Turnbull and Zack Wheeler carried no-hitters against them into the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

That’s more than enough to sign a six-month lease in the cellar of USA TODAY Sports’ power rankings. Perhaps not so great, though, if they truly hope to hoodwink Chicago into a new stadium.

A look at this week’s rankings:

"These guys don't need me to win a World Series," says Spencer Strider. He's right.

Corbin Burnes gets better as game gets deeper, holding hitters to .140 average innings 4-7.

They really booed Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium? Idiotic fans.

Tyler Glasnow ties career high with eight-inning, shutout effort against Mets.

If they score runs like this all year, they might win 100.

With .313 average, .389 OBP, .889 OPS, Willy Adames setting sail on career year.

They were 15-14 last March-April, 14-8 this time around.

With six homers and 10 steals, Elly De La Cruz charting an Acuña-esque course.

Jose Berríos is the best pitcher in the American League at the moment.

Jameson Taillon looks crisp in 2024 debut.

After scraping together 5-5 road trip, they're now home for nine straight - and Max Scherzer nearing return.

Kutter Crawford's 0.66 ERA leads majors.

Sluggish start still has them near top of AL West.

Kevin Cash could pass Joe Maddon as Rays' winningest manager this week.

Jordan Montgomery prevails over Blake Snell in battle of tardy aces.

Nearly half their 13 wins have come against White Sox.

17. New York Mets (+3)

How long will the Luis Severino joyride last?

Casey Mize has a 2.95 ERA through four starts.

Robert Suarez tied for NL lead with seven saves.

How many more 100-mph fastballs will Paul Skenes throw in the minor leagues?

Simply treading water - they're 6-5 against Padres and Diamondbacks, two teams they need to beat.

Will Framber Valdez regain his command after stint on injured list?

Anthony Rendon gutted through 19 games before hamstring injury sent him to IL.

Scored just six runs in three games against Brewers pitching.

Series wins against Dodgers, Giants, Astros.

Ryan Jeffers is having a nice year, but the plan wasn't for him to be their best offensive player.

Still haven't won a series. But splitting four at Wrigley Field is a start.

28. Oakland Athletics (-1)

Outscored 51-18 in season series against Cleveland.

Thirty-three degrees at first pitch the other night. And people still keep coming to the games.

30. Chicago White Sox (-)

At least Eloy Jimenez hit his first home run.

